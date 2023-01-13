Read full article on original website
Related
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
Cathie Wood Keeps Foot On Tesla Pedal With Whopping $15M Stock Buy — Slashes Stake In Chinese EV Rival
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management continued to buy Tesla Inc TSLA stock this week, as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ loaded up 115,787 shares of the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday. At the same time, ARK slashed its stake in Tesla's Chinese rival Nio Inc NIO with a big sale.
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Who's Ripping Off The Fastest Man In the World? Usain Bolt Missing Millions From Investment Portfolio
An investigation has been launched in Jamaica after millions of dollars reportedly went missing from an investment account belonging to world renown sprinter and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt. What Happened: Bolt's manager Nugent Walker told the Jamaica Gleaner that Bolt first noticed what appeared to be discrepancies with his...
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Rents Fall As Rapidly As They Rose In Pandemic Hot Spots: Will This Continue In 2023?
Median rent costs in the U.S. are beginning to moderate as high inflation, high interest rates, and low consumer confidence cools demand. Nationally, rents are growing at a pace three-times slower than they were growing last year, when inflation was ramping up. Redfin Corp RDFN estimated rents on a national level rose 4.8% on a year over year basis, the smallest increase since July 2021.
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Scaramucci Says 'Ninth Circle Of Hell' Reserved For SBF: 'Thought Sam Was Mark Zuckerberg Of Crypto'
SkyBridge Capital managing partner Anthony Scaramucci has spoken openly about the "betrayal" he experienced in the wake of the FTX debacle with Sam Bankman-Fried, someone he previously considered a friend. What Happened: At Casper Lab’s Blockchain Hub event in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Scaramucci expressed his feelings of betrayal and...
Is Twitter Just A 'Machine To Control Narrative' For Elon Musk? Why Tesla Stock Paid The Price And Now Looks 'Very Attractive'
Michael Lee Strategy founder Michael Lee has an interesting take on what drove Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and the subsequent decline in Tesla Inc TSLA shares. "He can say it's all about free speech. For Elon, it's about having a machine to control narrative because when you're that rich, you need one," Lee said Tuesday afternoon on Benzinga's "Stock Market Movers."
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Nasdaq Edges Higher; Neovasc Shares Jump
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.87% to 34,003.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.25% to 11,106.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,999.18. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1 Trillion;...
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?
Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
BlackBerry Surges In Tandem With GameStop: Is Another Short Squeeze On Deck?
BlackBerry, Ltd BB was spiking up over 8% higher on Tuesday despite a lack of recent company news. The move higher comes in tandem with several other retail favorites surging up over recent trading days and amid the two-year anniversary of GameStop and AMC Entertainment’s historic short squeezes. During...
