ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Rents Fall As Rapidly As They Rose In Pandemic Hot Spots: Will This Continue In 2023?

Median rent costs in the U.S. are beginning to moderate as high inflation, high interest rates, and low consumer confidence cools demand. Nationally, rents are growing at a pace three-times slower than they were growing last year, when inflation was ramping up. Redfin Corp RDFN estimated rents on a national level rose 4.8% on a year over year basis, the smallest increase since July 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Benzinga

Is Twitter Just A 'Machine To Control Narrative' For Elon Musk? Why Tesla Stock Paid The Price And Now Looks 'Very Attractive'

Michael Lee Strategy founder Michael Lee has an interesting take on what drove Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and the subsequent decline in Tesla Inc TSLA shares. "He can say it's all about free speech. For Elon, it's about having a machine to control narrative because when you're that rich, you need one," Lee said Tuesday afternoon on Benzinga's "Stock Market Movers."
Benzinga

Nasdaq Edges Higher; Neovasc Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.87% to 34,003.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.25% to 11,106.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,999.18. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1 Trillion;...
Benzinga

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?

Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
Benzinga

BlackBerry Surges In Tandem With GameStop: Is Another Short Squeeze On Deck?

BlackBerry, Ltd BB was spiking up over 8% higher on Tuesday despite a lack of recent company news. The move higher comes in tandem with several other retail favorites surging up over recent trading days and amid the two-year anniversary of GameStop and AMC Entertainment’s historic short squeezes. During...

Comments / 0

Community Policy