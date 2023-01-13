ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

14news.com

Brothers Underwater Recovery investigate several cars in the Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of YouTube divers were in Posey County Tuesday working to potentially find some clues about several cars under the water of the Ohio River. Using sonar equipment, they say they located some vehicles underwater, and the hope is that examining them will provide clues that could help law enforcement solve missing persons cases.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

House fire in Vincennes this morning

There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

INDOT closes SB 41 for work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man who died in school bus collision identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and The Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Albert Leroy Page, 62, of Evansville. Officials say Albert Page died at the scene of the collision which occurred at Louisiana and Mary streets in Evansville, and an autopsy schedule is currently pending. The Evansville Police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD: Attic fire on Bell Ave. displaces two adults and one child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says the responded to a fire on Bell Avenue Monday evening. According to a press release, a small fire was found in the attic of the home after an occupant called 911 saying they smelled smoke. Officials with EFD say the fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Major House Fire Near Washington Golf Course

A local family suffered major losses yesterday following a house fire in Washington. The Fire Department was called to the home of Jimmy and Shannon Collison at 221 NE 11th Street early yesterday afternoon. Here is Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden…. The home suffered major smoke and water damage. The...
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New this morning, police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. An affidavit shows the man was stopped for traffic violations. Officials say an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County left one person dead.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

COVID slips into Gibson Co. Jail after two positive cases

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Jail is taking extra precautions after two people inside the jail tested positive for COVID-19. Newly elected Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says he learned about the positive cases on Monday after jail staff reached out to him. According to a press release sent by Sheriff Vanoven, the cases […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD officer assaulted with his own stun gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that an officer was assaulted with his own stun gun while arresting a man. According to the Evansville Police Department, the officer saw Robert Medlock fail to stop at a stop sign and fail to signal a turn. The officer stopped Medlock in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wish989.com

Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night

MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41

Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN

