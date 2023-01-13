Read full article on original website
Brothers Underwater Recovery investigate several cars in the Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of YouTube divers were in Posey County Tuesday working to potentially find some clues about several cars under the water of the Ohio River. Using sonar equipment, they say they located some vehicles underwater, and the hope is that examining them will provide clues that could help law enforcement solve missing persons cases.
vincennespbs.org
House fire in Vincennes this morning
There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
14news.com
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
14news.com
INDOT closes SB 41 for work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
Car stuck at Oakland City Camping area leads to arrest
The Oakland City Police say they arrested a man after getting a report about a man offering campers drugs in exchange for pulling out his vehicle.
14news.com
EFD: Attic fire on Bell Ave. displaces two adults and one child
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says the responded to a fire on Bell Avenue Monday evening. According to a press release, a small fire was found in the attic of the home after an occupant called 911 saying they smelled smoke. Officials with EFD say the fire...
14news.com
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. According to an affidavit, 43-year-old Robert Medlock was stopped for traffic violations while turning onto Fourth Avenue from Florida Street. Police say suspected meth...
wamwamfm.com
Major House Fire Near Washington Golf Course
A local family suffered major losses yesterday following a house fire in Washington. The Fire Department was called to the home of Jimmy and Shannon Collison at 221 NE 11th Street early yesterday afternoon. Here is Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden…. The home suffered major smoke and water damage. The...
Police: Evansville smoke shop shot into and burglarized
Employees at Crush Vapor and Smoke Shop say someone shot a gun into the store and stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise.
14news.com
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue on Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday in response to a hit-and-run report.
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - New this morning, police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. An affidavit shows the man was stopped for traffic violations. Officials say an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County left one person dead.
COVID slips into Gibson Co. Jail after two positive cases
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Jail is taking extra precautions after two people inside the jail tested positive for COVID-19. Newly elected Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says he learned about the positive cases on Monday after jail staff reached out to him. According to a press release sent by Sheriff Vanoven, the cases […]
14news.com
EPD officer assaulted with his own stun gun
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that an officer was assaulted with his own stun gun while arresting a man. According to the Evansville Police Department, the officer saw Robert Medlock fail to stop at a stop sign and fail to signal a turn. The officer stopped Medlock in...
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
wevv.com
HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41
Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...
Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
14news.com
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
14news.com
EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
