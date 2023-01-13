Read full article on original website
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
10 Super Relaxing Things To Do Before Bed
If you’re not sleeping well at night, it can have a hugely negative effect on your daily activities. You can feel fatigued, struggle to concentrate, and be irritable towards others. Not cool!
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
The Ancient Sleeping Method " Two Sleeps"
The "Two Sleeps" was a common habit in medieval times, where people would sleep in two separate chunks during the night instead of one long stretch. This practice has been mostly forgotten over time, but it could have some hidden benefits for your health and lifestyle. Studies have shown that two sleeps can help regulate your sleep cycle and improve your quality of rest. It can also help improve your overall well-being, as it can reduce stress, improve your alertness and concentration during the day, and help you feel more relaxed and energized. There are many ways to incorporate the two sleeps into your life, ranging from simple lifestyle changes to more elaborate ones. In this article, we will explore the benefits of the two sleepsand how you can make it part of your daily routine.
‘I’m an Esthetician, and These Are the 3 Facial Exercises I Always Recommend for Staving Off Tech Neck and Sagging Skin’
Your face is made up of 40 major muscles, and—much like your glutes, core, and other muscles in your body—they go slack when they're neglected. “The face is unique in that it's the only area of the entire body where the skin and muscles are directly attached to one another,” says Shelly Marshall, a holistic esthetician based in New York City and the founder of Beauty Shamans.“This means that where the muscles go, the skin goes too.”
Eight Tips to Sleep Better When You are Stressed
Everyone knows that stress can really affect your sleep. When your mind is too wound up and won’t stop thinking, you are going to struggle to fall asleep. Then, if you wake up, your mind is right back worrying.
KXAN
Are massage guns worth it?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Massage guns, also called percussive massagers, have risen in popularity the last few years. According to many consumers, they’re the preferred method to relieve muscle tension and soreness at home. But are they worth it?. It depends. Some people...
Healthline
How 5-Minute Walks Every Half-Hour Can Counter Prolonged Sitting
Researchers say 5-minute walks every half-hour can counteract some of the health hazards of prolonged sitting. They add that shorter walks and even standing can have health benefits. Experts say you can get in your exercise during the workday by walking around the building, climbing stairs, or doing deep knee...
ktalnews.com
What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
msn.com
Care plan your doctor would usually recommend for Bee Sting
An injury or lesion caused by the bee venom. A single bee sting may be harmless, but a swarm of bee attack is an emergency. In most cases, pain and swelling at the affected site are the only symptoms. Causes. Occurs when a bee stings, in an attempt to protect...
The benefits of controlled breathwork have been known for millennia
As long ago as 1,000 BC, Chinese Taoists and Indian Hindus believed some kind of energy, an internal breath, passed through us. Dr Danny Penman, author of The Art of Breathing advocates breathwork
Shoppers Say This Effective Deep Tissue Back Massager Is a ‘Must’ for Relieving Neck, Shoulder, & Back Pain — & It’s the Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen It
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The older we get, the sexier and sexier a massage sounds. Sometimes, though, our partner isn’t the best with it. No hate to them! Sometimes we need it done a certain way, whether it be harder or a way to move their hands. We could spend a bunch on professional massages, and while they’re a great way to treat yourself, it’s not the most affordable choice. So what if we told you that there’s a lightning deal happening right now where...
studyfinds.org
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
Best CBD Bundles and Starter Kits That Can Help You Embrace Wellness
Embrace a healthier and wellness-minded lifestyle in the new year by picking up these starter CBD bundles are kits are a great intro — details
infomeddnews.com
Why Seniors Should Consider Chiropractic Pain Relief
If you are a senior or have an elderly parent to look after, you will probably know the struggle with the pain of aging. In fact, pain is an inherent part of growing older as bones and joints lose their strength and flexibility. Injuries and degenerative conditions are other risk factors leading to pain. A proper care regimen can help you maintain mobility, strength, and balance over the years. But you may still encounter situations where popping painkillers is the only way to go. However, chiropractic treatment is a far better alternative for effective and lasting relief and much more. Here are some reasons you should consider this holistic alternative as a senior.
Prevention
Christie Brinkley, 68, Praises the Benefits of Massage in Glowing Swimsuit Selfie: ‘It’s Therapeutic, Healing’
Christie Brinkley posed on the beach in a red swimsuit in a new Instagram praising the benefits of massage. She encouraged fans and followers to also take advantage of massage therapy if they can. “In the right hands, it’s therapeutic, healing, and energizing!” she wrote. Christie Brinkley has...
How to Make Rose Petal Bath Salts
There is nothing quite like a relaxing bath to unwind, and bath salts are a wonderful addition to your daily bath experience. Relax your muscles and your mind with these rose petal bath salts, made with epsom salts, that have so many benefits.
CNET
Naturally Produce More Dopamine and Serotonin to Enjoy a Happier 2023
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. It's a new year and maybe that means you're trying to adjust your mindset for a happier, healthier year. Considering all the stresses brought in 2022 -- interest rate hikes, surging rent prices and skyrocketing prices -- that might not be the easiest thing. It can feel hard to be really happy when there's a lot of stressful things going on in the world.
