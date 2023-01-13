Read full article on original website
Application Period Now Open for Idaho Fish & Game's Access Yes! Program in Clearwater Region
IDAHO - Landowners in the Clearwater Region wishing to participate in the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Access Yes! Program can now submit applications. The program is designed to promote public access for sportsmen to hunt, fish, and trap on private lands. According to the IDFG, benefits of enrolling...
idahobusinessreview.com
How Idaho businesses can prepare for an economic downturn
Following a global pandemic, Idaho finance executives have redefined adaptability with warp-speed reconfiguration of capital investment plans. With a potential economic slowdown on the horizon in 2023, how can Idaho businesses prepare? Between supply chain stagnation, rapid inflation, rising interest rates and one of the tightest labor markets to date, Idaho business leaders continue to operate ...
idahoednews.org
Vouchers, tax credits, and savings accounts would amount to a giant step backwards
A popular TED talk highlighted one of the most powerful phrases in all of politics: We the people. Why “we the people?” Because it says that we all share collective responsibility for our collective future. When we move from the politics of me to the politics of all of us together, we rediscover powerful, counterintuitive truths: that a nation is strong when it takes care of the weak, that it becomes rich when it cares for the poor, it becomes invulnerable, when it cares about the vulnerable. This is what makes great nations. It also makes great schools.
First day of Health and Welfare budget hearing: Medicaid costs, child welfare, federal funds
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare makes up about one-third of the state’s total budget each year. That’s because — as Director Dave Jeppesen explained in a hearing Tuesday — the department serves an enormous segment of Idahoans, through a range of different programs. Jeppesen and other state Health and Welfare officials fielded questions […] The post First day of Health and Welfare budget hearing: Medicaid costs, child welfare, federal funds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Grazing privileges on Idaho sage grouse habitat are revoked
A judge vacated a decision that would have allowed domestic sheep to graze public land in southeastern Idaho. The initial 2021 decision authorized more than 16,000 sheep to graze on Bureau of Land Management Land near Twin Buttes, which is also a winter migration corridor for the sage grouse. Patrick...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
IRS, Idaho State Tax Commission to Begin Accepting and Processing 2022 Tax Returns on January 23
BOISE - The Idaho State Tax Commission will begin processing 2022 Idaho individual income tax returns on Monday, January 23, 2023, the same day that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins processing federal returns. This year, the IRS says it expects to receive more than 168 million individual tax returns.
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California
The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
It’s a Miracle Pet Goldfish Didn’t Destroy More in Idaho Pond
Who knew goldfish could be so powerful? Castle Rocks State Park in the Magic Valley isn’t closed yet, but apparently on January 20th the Idaho state park will be closing public access to the pond because of the goldfish that are in it. There’s a report from The Idaho...
Post Register
Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
Idaho National Laboratory develops device to test advanced reactor fuel experiments
IDAHO FALLS - Out in the East Idaho desert, inside the Transient Reactor Test (TREAT) Facility, the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has developed a new device called THOR. It’s being used to test advanced reactor fuel experiments. “The research we do on nuclear fuels is about enhancing their performance...
idahoednews.org
Here’s why education choice opponents can’t hide behind Idaho’s Constitution
The Idaho Supreme Court has recognized, “In the American concept, there is no greater right to the supervision of the education of the child than that of the parent. In no other hands could it be safer.” But apart from the new and limited “Empowering Parents Program,” Idaho currently facilitates such supervision solely within the restrictive confines of the state-created system. While education freedom advocates have tried to help legislators pursue the benefits of an arrangement that gives parents direct control and oversight of their children’s education, they have faced heavy opposition from those who benefit under the current system.
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis
Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
Idaho House to vote on bill requiring hand recounts of ballots during election audits
The first bill of 2023 session, which amends Idaho law related to election audits, is heading to the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives for a vote. On Tuesday, the House State Affairs Committee voted to send House Bill 1 to the floor of the Idaho House with a recommendation it passes. Rep. Julianne […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill requiring hand recounts of ballots during election audits appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
GW Hatchet
Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment
28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
focushillsboro.com
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
As Idaho GOP chairwoman slams Little’s priorities, fissure between GOP, elected officials grows
Gov. Brad Little, who by his admission is not known for his great oratory skills, must be feeling good about the quality of his State of the State address that he delivered to kick off this legislative session. In fact, better than normal. Mind you, there was nothing spectacular about the speech. There were lots […] The post As Idaho GOP chairwoman slams Little’s priorities, fissure between GOP, elected officials grows appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
