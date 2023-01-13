Read full article on original website
SIU Wins over Evansville to stay in first place in MVC
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -The SIU Basketball team defeated Evansville 78-70 Tuesday night in Carbondale. The Salukis were led in scoring by Marcus Domask with 32 points. With the win, Southern Illinois improved to a first place best 7-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Cardinal Caravan Paducah and Cape Girardeau today
Cardinals Caravan visits the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals Caravan visited six states in four days over the holiday weekend. Of the six different groups, Caravan No. 6 made a stop at the Osage Centre on Monday. Current players James Naile, Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman along with Cardinals alumni Kerry Robinson...
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to host boot camp to recruit new members
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is hosting a boot camp-style event to recruit new members. A free, informational event will be January 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the AC Brase Arena Building. There is no obligation to join. According to the roller derby team, the...
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/17
Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau
DRONE12: Capaha Park project 1/17
Tasty Tuesday: 2 Sides Grillin' BBQ
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
Hundreds gathered in Carbondale for the 41st annual MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Hundreds gathered for the Carbondale NAACP 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast held at Southern Illinois University on Monday, January 16. The event, at the Student Center, started at 7:30 a.m. with the breakfast with a program following an hour later. Every year many...
Donation drive, breakfast to mark MLK Day in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, Monday, January 16 is recognized as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor the late civil rights leader. In Cape Girardeau, this year’s service event will be a donation drive,...
Confrontation led to shooting in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was shot after a confrontation with acquaintances. On January 17, a Carbondale Police officer followed a gunshot wound victim, who was going to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale emergency room. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Dept., the officer went to the...
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. “We heard a boom and then the lights went out,” Jenny Kester, the...
Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
I-69 northbound reopened after semi hauling trash bags crashed in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash blocking a portion of northbound Interstate 69 in Marshall County has been cleared. The crash, just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange, was first reported before 5 a.m. on Monday, January 16. I-69 reopened shortly before 12 p.m. According to...
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.
Warmer temps today but still breezy conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday heartland. Well warmer weather is on its way today as temps will be in the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Now things are still going to be cold things morning but quickly warm up by the afternoon hours. For this evening winds will pick up towards the north west but temps will still stay in the mid to upper 40′s as a front moves in from the west.
