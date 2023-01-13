Read full article on original website
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
Sarah Kolb Argues New Legal Precedents Should Prompt Resentencing
On Wednesday (1/11/2023), a panel of the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard arguments about her request for resentencing. The murder 18 years ago made headlines for months in the Quad Cities. Attorneys discussed whether, during sentencing, the judge took her age and capacity to be rehabilitated into account.
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Iowa Insurance Division’s...
Town’s drinking water contamination returns after testing ends
NICHOLS, Iowa — Four years ago, John O’Connell was told the water at his house was finally safe to drink. For more than a decade, an agricultural company had supplied him and some of his neighbors with bottled water while it attempted to clean the nitrate, herbicides and pesticides from the soil of its former […] The post Town’s drinking water contamination returns after testing ends appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
Mediator Weighs In On Brighton Fire Dispute
Patrick Callahan is a mediator hired by the City of Brighton amidst the 28E Agreement dispute regarding the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department. Callahan met with city officials, members of the department, and representatives from the townships they serve in a public meeting on Tuesday, January 10. The primary dispute has...
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
Two Galesburg aldermen accuse city officials of violating Open Meetings Act
A pair of Galesburg alderman have alleged city officials violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act during two recent Galesburg City Council meetings. In a joint news release sent out at 5 p.m. Friday by Ward 1 Alderman Bradley Hix and Ward 7 Alderman Larry Cox, the two alderman state they have filed Open Meetings Act violations against Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman and City Manager Gerald Smith. The aldermen say the violations occurred Dec. 5 and 19, and were filed last week with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office of Public Access Bureau.
Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maryland man returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend with a special message. Stan Goldstein, of Potomac, Maryland, said he was very lucky to be back in Iowa City to watch his beloved Terrapins. A year ago, Goldstein suffered cardiac arrest right before...
No injuries after nursing facility fire
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a nursing facility in Mucatine on Monday night, according to a news release. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, a nursing facility in Muscatine, the release says.
Crews respond to house fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Reiter named 1st assistant city administrator
The City of Bettendorf will hire its first assistant city administrator. On Tuesday, the City Council approved the position of assistant city administrator and has extended the opportunity to Jeff Reiter, who currently serves as the city’s economic development director, according to a news release. “We’ve talked about succession...
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
QC NOW and QC Women’s March to recognize Roe v. Wade anniversary
The Quad Cities Chapter of the National Organization for Women and the Quad Cities Women’s March will recognize the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island, according to a news release.
76-year-old injured in single-vehicle Moline crash
The Moline Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 2400 block of 39th Avenue that occurred Tuesday afternoon. On Jan. 17, 2023 at approximately 2:24 p.m., Moline Police responded to a report of a single-car crash. A maroon Buick had been driven by a 76-year-old woman, who was the sole occupant.
Cedar Rapids Will Be Getting More Roundabouts
Whether you're a fan of them or not, roundabouts in Eastern Iowa are here to stay!. According to a new article from KCRG, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning to construct a lot more roundabouts by the end of next year. As of right now, Cedar Rapids has 12 roundabouts, with the first constructed back in 2017. They want to nearly double that number in 2024.
Burlington home destroyed by Saturday morning fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says a Burlington home is considered a total loss following a Saturday fire. According to a news release, at about 5:36 AM Saturday, January 14th, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to 607 Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
Quirky retailer Raygun opens downtown Davenport store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Mayers, Raygun, highlights the vast array of products carried in the retail store (including many items customized for the Quad Cities) located at 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based in humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke...
