Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tonga eruption: Atlantic seafloor felt Pacific volcano megablast
The massive volcanic blast in the Pacific last year was felt 18,000km away on the other side of the world, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. The cataclysmic eruption of Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai on 15 January 2022 sent pressure waves through Earth's atmosphere that connected with the sea surface and triggered 50 highly sensitive seismometers placed 5,000m under water on the seabed.
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
Moving house: Arctic mining town's move divides residents
Each time he boasts about the colossal relocation of his town centre in the Swedish Arctic, Kiruna mayor Gunnar Selberg gets a dressing-down from a very dissatisfied resident: his wife. - Ghost town - Time is of the essence for Kiruna.
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Inquiry held into crewmen's deaths
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has been held into the sinking of a ship in the Pentland Firth eight years ago. Eight crew died when the MV Cemfjord capsized in violent sea conditions in January 2015. The alarm was raised by the NorthLink ferry Hrossey, sailing to Aberdeen from the...
BBC
US town's toilets-on-skis race is flush with success
The small town of Conconully, Washington, has had the tradition of racing outhouse for 42 years. The annual competition takes place on Main Street. People gather from across eastern Washington to watch. Participants build the outhouses out of wood and are required to have toilet, a loo roll, and a...
BBC
Mountain bikes: Llangollen spectator death safety call
A coroner has called for safety improvements at downhill mountain bike races following the death of a spectator at an event in 2014. Judith Garrett, from Prudhoe, Northumberland, was hit by a bike at a race near Llangollen, Denbighshire. She was taken by air ambulance to hospital, but died there...
BBC
Harvest mice on the move as Northumberland nest site grows
Harvest mouse nests have been discovered at a second nature reserve in Northumberland. Some of the mice released at East Chevington nature reserve in 2021, are thought to have relocated to Druridge Pools, about one mile away. Northumberland Wildlife Trust said it was a "wonderful sign" the tiny mammals' population...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
Comments / 0