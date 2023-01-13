Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are multiple events happening in Amarillo today in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The City of Amarillo is hosting a parade that will start at 11:00 a.m. The parade will begin at 900 North Hayden Street and end at Bones Hook Park. The city will have several activities including a free lunch, a performance by the AISD choirs and a wreath hanging.
KFDA
Amarillo Public Library offering LGBTQ+ books
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Parents, youth and friends of the LGBTQ+ community can now check out books at the library that represents them. “It is important for a library collection to reflect its entire community. It’s important for members of the LGBTQ community to find themselves on our shelves,” said Stacy Clopton, coordinator of PR and programming at the Amarillo Public Library.
KFDA
Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition hosting free meeting on Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition is hosting a free meeting tomorrow. Moriah Buchanan, from Nightlight Christian Adoption, will speak with the topic of the meeting focusing on programs and resources. The meeting is free to the public, which is in person and virtual, is from...
KFDA
Amarillo National Bank gives $250,000 to Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank provided a gift of $250,000 for scholarship support to the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine which will provide students with affordable world-class education and more opportunities. “Helping students achieve their dreams at an affordable price is a major goal of our...
KFDA
VIDEO: Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo
VIDEO: The Amarillo chapter of NAACP honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. VIDEO: Community invited to Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, celebration at Bones Hooks Park. VIDEO: City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM...
KFDA
VIDEO: Texas A&M Forest Service gives grant money to Hart Volunteer Fire Department to buy new brush truck
VIDEO: Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex. VIDEO: Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition hosting free meeting on Wednesday. VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex. Updated: 8 hours ago. Video: Community gathers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KFDA
VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
VIDEO: Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex. VIDEO: Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition hosting free meeting on Wednesday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 8 hours ago. Video: Community gathers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 18 hours ago. VIDEO: Farwell...
KFDA
Crews respond to overnight structure fire near NE 9th Ave
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an overnight structure fire near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave. According to the report, at around 1:46 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department was called near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave on reports of a structure fire. When crews...
KFDA
Clearing And Cooler
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought scattered light showers to parts of the Panhandle will pull away from the region on Wednesday. In its wake breezy conditions will bring in some cooler air. Highs will actually be closer to average, low 50s, on Wednesday but the west to northwest wind gusting to near 40 mph will make it feel cooler. There is a chance for some snowflakes on Saturday but the forecast models vary widely so we will be keeping an eye on it.
KFDA
3 injured in fire at the Johnson Tank Farm on the Phillips 66 Borger Complex
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three people have been injured from a fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex. The fire is still active and crews are...
KFDA
Crews responding to incident at tank farm in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to an incident at the Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County. The Johnson Tank Farm is located in between Stinnett and Borger. Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time. The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says there is...
KFDA
‘They want notoriety’: Experts debunk myths pertaining to mass shootings
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With ongoing mass shootings around the country, The Amarillo Police Department is keeping track of issues such as misconceptions about mass shootings to better protect the community. We discussed common misunderstandings with West Texas A&M Criminal Justice Professor, Jeanette Arpero, and she tells us mass shooters...
KFDA
Former WT volleyball assistant coach Casey Shingler to UTSA
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M assistant coach Casey Shingler is joining the volleyball staff at University of Texas- San Antonio. This comes on the heels of Shingler helping Kendra Potts lead the Lady Buffs to a Division II national title. Now, he’ll take his coaching skills to a Division I school in UTSA, one that will make the jump to the AAC next season.
KFDA
Tascosa girls beat Amarillo High for the first time since 2009
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time since 2009, the Tascosa Lady Rebels took down the #3 Amarillo High Lady Sandies on Tuesday night, 53-50. Daizjia Oages played a huge role in the victory for Tascosa, including a layup in the final moments that clinched the victory for Tascosa. With the win, the Tascosa girls move to 21-4 on the season overall and 3-1 in district.
KFDA
Bushland girls stay undefeated in district, boys fall to Dalhart
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons girls basketball team picked up the 41-31 win over Dalhart to move to 4-0 in district. It was a close back-and-forth battle for much of the game until the Lady Falcons pulled away in the second half. Emma Troxell led the way with 18 points for Bushland.. For Dalhart, Jadyn Trussler led the team with 10 points. The Lady Falcons next game comes against Canadian, followed by a rematch with Spearman.
KFDA
Farwell girls basketball ranks 12th and Panhandle sits 10th in latest state rankings
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings were released today. Check below for the full rankings of each team in the Texas panhandle. The Farwell Lady Steers remain at 12th in the 2A rankings. This comes after two district wins last week by more...
KFDA
Coach Rhodes comes out of retirement to lead the Wildcats
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Steve Rhodes started his coaching as an assistant at Canyon High School. Then, he bounced around. He was the head coach at Highland Park, and then he got the opportunity to open up Bushland leading the Falcons for 11 years. Rhodes spent four years at Brownfield...
Comments / 0