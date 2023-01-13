ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

WDSU

JPSO: Man and woman shot, killed in Westwego

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a double homicide in unincorporated Westwego. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were called after 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. The responding deputies said a man and a woman who were shot at least once were found when they arrived at the scene.
WESTWEGO, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man shot, killed in Plum Orchard

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot in killed in Plum Orchard overnight. Police say the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. The man was shot at least one time. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Aggravated Arson

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Trinity Michael Chaisson, 19, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for his involvement in a January 16, 2023, structure fire on Mozart Drive in Houma. Shortly after 11:00 am on Monday, the Terrebonne...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lutcher man sentenced to 15 years for aggravated arson

A Lutcher man was sentenced Jan. 3 to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served after pleading guilty to aggravated arson. Scott Chauvin, 35, pled guilty April 5, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. Assistant District Attorney Bruce...
LUTCHER, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD working multiple ATM theft, burglary cases

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working to solve multiple ATM thefts and burglaries. Two of them are believed to be connected. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice. ATM thefts and burglaries are nothing new. Often, thieves target...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.
WWL

Woman spots stolen car in security video

NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD recovers 2 stolen cars, arrests 3 accused suspects

New Orleans police report that two stolen vehicles have been recovered, and three accused suspects have been arrested. According to police, police attempted to pull over two suspicious cars at the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Three suspects in the vehicles fled on foot. A short chase shortly followed,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

