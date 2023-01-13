Read full article on original website
WDSU
JPSO: Man and woman shot, killed in Westwego
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a double homicide in unincorporated Westwego. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were called after 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. The responding deputies said a man and a woman who were shot at least once were found when they arrived at the scene.
NOPD arrests teen for April homicide
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old in a killing that happened in Algiers on April 14 of last year. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jestin Kinard.
fox8live.com
2 arrested, ages 17 and 18, following police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish. According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies attempted to stop a white Kia reported stolen out of New Orleans in the Meraux area of St. Bernard Highway, near the corner of Judy Drive.
Louisiana man arrested after shooting into a local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man shot, killed in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot in killed in Plum Orchard overnight. Police say the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. The man was shot at least one time. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for Aggravated Arson
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Trinity Michael Chaisson, 19, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for his involvement in a January 16, 2023, structure fire on Mozart Drive in Houma. Shortly after 11:00 am on Monday, the Terrebonne...
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested for intentionally swerving vehicle to hit dirt bike on Bayouside Drive
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man in connection with a motor vehicle crash, where serious injuries were sustained to a driver. Brian James Authement Jr., 31, was arrested for charges of Aggravated Second Degree Battery for his involvement in the incident. On January 14,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NOLA.com
Mom indicted with murder after Old Jefferson infant died while she was allegedly impaired
A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted an Old Jefferson mother with murder in her infant daughter's death after authorities accused of her of being impaired when the baby suffocated on a bed, according to court records. Michelle Herrington, 40, was charged Jan. 5 with second-degree murder in the death of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lutcher man sentenced to 15 years for aggravated arson
A Lutcher man was sentenced Jan. 3 to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served after pleading guilty to aggravated arson. Scott Chauvin, 35, pled guilty April 5, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. Assistant District Attorney Bruce...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
WWL-TV
VIDEO: Suspects caught stealing groceries from porch in Milan Neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help in identifying and finding the suspects wanted in connection with a porch theft in the Milan Neighborhood. Police say the suspects allegedly stole groceries from the front porch of a home near 2100 Toledano Street. In...
wgno.com
NOPD working multiple ATM theft, burglary cases
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working to solve multiple ATM thefts and burglaries. Two of them are believed to be connected. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice. ATM thefts and burglaries are nothing new. Often, thieves target...
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
WDSU
NOPD deletes Facebook post on bond issue, DA backs police - says judges set low bonds
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a recent Facebook post was made in error by officers in the 3rd police district in Gentilly. The post pointed out that recently arrested suspects facing gun, stolen car and robbery charges were released from jail after posting bond. In...
WDSU
$70,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen in a matter of minutes
METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie business was struck by thieves and it was all caught on camera. The owner of Garden Doctors says catalytic converters were stolen from five of his trucks. "We worked hard to purchase these new trucks and just to have someone come into our yard...
fox8live.com
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.
Woman spots stolen car in security video
NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed robbery suspects robbing college age kids on Hillary Street at gunpoint
Cameron Lewis is a Tulane University student, and her porch cameras caught a group of armed robbers in the act early Sunday morning on the 1100 block of Hillary Street.
WDSU
NOPD recovers 2 stolen cars, arrests 3 accused suspects
New Orleans police report that two stolen vehicles have been recovered, and three accused suspects have been arrested. According to police, police attempted to pull over two suspicious cars at the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Three suspects in the vehicles fled on foot. A short chase shortly followed,...
