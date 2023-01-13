Read full article on original website
Related
How Harry Kane compares to Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid top goalscorers
A look at how Harry Kane and his Tottenham record compares to the leading goalscorers of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Mudryk watches Blues seal deserved win
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Chelsea chants: Videos & lyrics to Blues songs
Lyrics to some of Chelsea's most popular songs and chants.
Lyon trying to hijack Wolves' Joao Gomes move
Lyon are making a last-ditch attempt to sign Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, sources have told 90min.
Gary Neville explains why Arsenal won't win the Premier League
Gary Neville insists that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead.
Barcelona secure new contracts for Caroline Graham Hansen & Ingrid Engen
Barcelona have tied Norway internationals Caroline Graham Hansen and Ingrid Engen to new contracts.
Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on not caring about Premier League after derby defeat
Pep Guardiola has elaborated on his claims that he no longer cares about the Premier League.
Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners ease to derby win
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby.
How can Man Utd qualify for the Champions League?
Manchester United are in red-hot form and have been touted as outsiders for the Premier League title. Their primary goal is a return to the Champions League, and here's how they can achieve that.
Cristian Romero insists Tottenham can challenge Arsenal for Premier League title
Cristian Romero believes Tottenham can still challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title.
Transfer rumours: Maguire offered Man Utd exit route; Barcelona's Gundogan interest
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Maguire, Jude Bellingham, Ilkay Gundogan, Alejandro Garnacho and more.
League Two play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates & teams in contention
When and where the 2023 League Two playoffs will take place, who is in contention to feature in them, how to watch, who has the best record and how much is winning worth
Jose Mourinho appears to take swipe at relentless Chelsea spending
Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at former club Chelsea's 'limitless' spending power.
Why Arsenal are unlikely to sign Moussa Diaby
Arsenal are unlikely to sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this transfer window, sources have told 90min.
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
Erik ten Hag reveals why Luke Shaw played at centre-back against Man City
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on the decision to play Luke Shaw at centre-back against rivals Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players.
Tottenham chants: Videos & lyrics to Spurs songs
A handy how-to guide if you are looking to get involved in some of Tottenham's most popular chants and songs.
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds advance in FA Cup
Who impressed and who didn't as Liverpool beat Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0