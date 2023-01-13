Paulding man indicted for double homicide last month

PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned charges against a Paulding man charged in a double homicide last month.

Clay Dockery, 23, 6540 U.S. 127, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, each an unclassified felony.

He is charged with the murders of Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, and her husband, Bruce Williams, 81, at their home at 6502 Road 123 just south of Broughton on Dec. 8. He was arrested not long after in Ashtabula County (northeast of Cleveland) where the vehicle he had allegedly taken from the residence broke down.

According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, the causes of death — determined during Lucas County coroner autopsies — was listed as “multiple chop wounds of the head.”

Dockery was subsequently returned to Paulding County where Municipal Judge Suzanne Rister set bond at $10 million with a 10% allowance provision. He was being held Friday in Paulding County Jail.

The defendant is represented by attorney Bill Kluge of Lima, well-known in northwest Ohio as a lawyer in murder cases. Kluge was appointed to the case.

Dockery was one of 23 persons indicted by the most recent session of Paulding County’s grand jury. Also indicted were:

• Wilfredo Agurcia, 46, Fredericksburg, Va., for aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony.

• Ethan Burgei, 18, Ottawa, for rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

• Bryan Clevinger, 25, Paulding, for pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

• Shawn Spencer, 43, Paulding, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and third-degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in cocaine, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. The indictment also include specifications for the forfeiture of property and money.

• Raychel McGill, 29, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Samuel Palacios, 42, Paulding, for failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a third-degree felony.

• Corbin Delgado, 18, Grover Hill, for grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism, each a fourth-degree felony.

• James Haun, 58, Wellington, for four counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies.

• Cecil Luttrell, 26, Morenci, Mich., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• KeJuan Johnson, 28, Holland, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Bobby Jones, 55, Edinburg, Texas, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.

• Judd Spencer, 53, Cecil, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Craig Wagenhauser, 34, Paulding, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Robert Bair, 33, Melrose, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Andrew Black, 45, Troy, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

• Christina Demuth, 61, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Aaron Frost, 41, Antwerp, for improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, a fifth-degree felony.

• Julia Snyder, 47, 701 Holly Glen Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Rhonda Stahl, 49, Grover Hill, for illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony.

• Bobby Thompson, 44, Antwerp, for two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor.

• William Wehby, 55, Paulding, for four counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Jonathan Wonderly, 37, 13505 Ohio 15, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.