ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New Kansas City restaurant survived pandemic. Now it’s closing and blames inflation

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfKX9_0kE20Zpw00

New Orleans natives Mark and Robin Drouin came to Kansas City after Hurricane Katrina to start a new life.

That included a food truck operation, Cajun Cabin. After a decade, they shut it down to open Southern Kitchen restaurant. They planned to open in April 2020 but the pandemic pushed the opening back to July of that year.

Now the operation, at 13135 State Line Road, will close before its lease expires at the end of March.

Cajun food truck owners sell for switch to new Southern comfort restaurant in south KC

“We put a lot of work and investment into this,” said Mark Drouin. “We made it through the pandemic, what you would think was the worst of it, but 2022 really kind of did us in, with the inflation, gas up to $5 a gallon, people spending less money. We still have business but not enough to sustain things. We’re a mom and pop.”

It serves a “home-style Southern comfort food” menu including jambalaya, red beans and rice, shrimp and grits, grilled or fried basa, fettuccine Alfredo, po’boys, gumbo and bread pudding with butter rum sauce.

They looked into selling the restaurant, but the landlord owns most of the equipment.

Comments / 36

Nikki M
4d ago

Such a bummer. Sounds amazing. Food costs are absolutely insane. I feel it all went up in the pandemic and never came back down because retailers saw we were willing to pay for it.

Reply(15)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ty D.

Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly

A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park

A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes $23.8 million sale of multifamily property in Kansas City

Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq’s Kansas City- based investment sales office arranged the $23.8 million sale of Province at Briarcliff. The 120-unit multifamily property is located at 1282 Northwest Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Northmarq exclusively represented the seller, Forum Real Estate Group. The buyer was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight. The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CBS 58

Kansas City Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
725
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy