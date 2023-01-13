ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida COVID update: New weekly cases back on the rise, and Miami risk level is high

By Devoun Cetoute
 4 days ago

What is the COVID-19 situation like in Florida?

The average number of cases and deaths per day increased in the latest seven-day period in the state.

As of Thursday, Jan. 12, the state has added an average of 4,423 cases and 22 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 3,320 cases and 16 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.

This follows a small dip last week, which was the first time weekly new cases dropped since late November.

READ MORE HERE: What’s the COVID situation in Miami and why are Florida hospitals full of patients?

As of Friday, Jan. 13, more than 14,876,000 people were fully vaccinated in Florida. The state has logged at least 7,393,406 cases and 84,170 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The number of cases is likely an undercount because the data doesn’t include positive results from at-home COVID testing. The state tracks only resident cases and deaths, excluding nonresident information.

Here’s a breakdown of what to know this week:

Tracking COVID variants

The CDC is tracking 17 omicron subvariants, 13 of which are spreading throughout the United States and make up all new cases.

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, the XBB.1.5 strain was the most dominant strain in the United States, accounting for 43% of cases. The BQ.1.1 variant is now the second-most dominant strain, accounting for 28.8% of cases, according to CDC data.

In the Southeast region, which includes Florida, BQ.1.1 made up 37.8% of cases and was the most dominant strain, while XBB.1.5 was the second-most dominant, accounting for 31.1% of the cases.

COVID spread in South Florida

In the past week, the COVID-19 risk level in Miami-Dade County remained high.

At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a high-quality mask. For those at high risk of getting very sick, the agency says to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public.

Broward, Monroe, Palm Beach and Manatee counties remained at a medium transmission level in the last week.

At this level, the CDC recommends those at high risk of severe illness talk with their doctors on whether to wear a mask or take other precautions.

South Florida and Manatee County COVID-19 Cases

From Jan. 5 to Jan. 23 Florida recorded 31,662 new cases , according to Miami Herald calculations of the CDC’s Community Profile Report published Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of the new COVID cases in South Florida and Manatee County, according to the report.

Miami-Dade reported 7,456 new resident cases in the week ending Jan. 12, reaching a cumulative total of 1,514,363 since March 2020, when the pandemic began. New cases were 33.60% more than those added in the previous week, and COVID-19 testing increased by 6.76%.

Broward reported 3,502 new resident cases, reaching a cumulative total of 758,025. New cases were 60.27% more than those added in the previous week, and COVID-19 testing increased by 5.58%.

Palm Beach reported 2,518 new resident cases, reaching a cumulative total of 469,048. New cases were 70.83% more than those added in the previous week, and COVID-19 testing increased by 7.19%.

Monroe reported 91 new resident cases, reaching a cumulative total of 22,435. New cases were 71.70% more than those added in the previous week, and COVID-19 testing increased by 12.03%.

Manatee reported 456 new resident cases, reaching a cumulative total of 120,774. New cases were 49.02% more than those added in the previous week, and COVID-19 testing increased by 9.44%.

South Florida and Manatee County COVID deaths

Florida has added 155 deaths in the past week, according to Miami Herald calculations of the CDC’s Community Profile Report.

It is unclear when these newly reported deaths occurred. The Community Profile Report updates Florida’s county death tolls and rates about once every seven days.

Florida had a rate of 392 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the start of the pandemic, according to the CDC report.

Here’s where death rates and tolls stand in South Florida and Manatee County, according to the CDC:

Miami-Dade’s death toll is 12,049, an increase of 14 deaths from last Friday’s report. That’s a rate of 443 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Broward’s death toll is 6,577, an increase of six. That’s a rate of 337 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people.

Palm Beach’s death toll is 5,842, an increase of 14. That’s a rate of 390 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people.

Monroe’s death toll is 134, it saw no new increases. The county would be at a death rate of 181 deaths per 100,000 people if its population were that large.

Manatee’s death toll is 1,686, an increase of two. Manatee has a rate of 418 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people.

Florida COVID-19 vaccinations

About 14,876,677 eligible Floridians — 69.3% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

Here’s how many people have received the updated Pfizer-BioNTech booster in South Florida and Manatee County since Oct. 12, according to the CDC:

▪ In Miami-Dade, about 195,666people, or 7.6% of the fully vaccinated population, have received the booster.

▪ In Broward, about 190,874 people have received the booster, or 10.4% of the fully vaccinated population.

▪ In Palm Beach, about 182,899 people have received the booster, or 12.9% of the fully vaccinated population.

▪ In Monroe, about 9,423 people have received the booster, or 13.3% of the fully vaccinated population.

▪ In Manatee, about 50,525 people have received the booster, or 13.1% of the fully vaccinated population.

FLORIDA STATE
