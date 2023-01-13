Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Fear Abates as Bitcoin Enters New Level of Support
Bitcoin(BTC) and most other major cryptos have been soaring, but the upswing may only be part of the reason for investors to be optimistic. Several key trading trends are pointing upward for the first...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges on Inflation Tailwinds, Hovers Near $21K
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other, major cryptos continue to surge in weekend trading. Insights: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is correct in thinking that, despite market uncertainty, disruptive...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Three Arrows' Founders Take Slingshot From Crypto Community
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Crypto market maker Wintermute...
CoinDesk
Davos 2023: Crypto Is Down but Not Out
DAVOS, Switzerland — The crypto industry showed up in force at the World Economic Forum's annual conference in May 2022. Eight months, numerous bankruptcies and a major collapse later, the industry is...
CoinDesk
Buyers From Coinbase Powered Bitcoin Higher, or Did They?
The price of bitcoin (BTC) has gained nearly 28% this month, hitting its highest since early November. The popular narrativeon Crypto Twitter is that traders from Coinbase (COIN) have powered the cryptocurrency higher. However, the Nasdaq-listed exchange hasn't been the only source of bullish pressures for the cryptocurrency.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it's better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. "People should stay away from these...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a "squadron" of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help "accelerate Ukrainian success" against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success," Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. "This includes a squadron of...
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. "Even if the decision...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP'S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months
Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
CoinDesk
Solana Foundation, Ripple, GBBC and Others Form Partnership to Promote Crypto Solutions for Climate Change
DAVOS, Switzerland — Solana Foundation and Ripple are partnering with Eqo Networks, industry groupGlobal Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), and blockchain-climate collective BxCi to accelerate the use of crypto-based solutions for climate change. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Strength Above $21K, Congress' FTX Problem
More than one in three of the 535 senators and representatives in the U.S. Congress showed up to the new session with FTX baggage, having received campaign support from one of the senior executives of the fraud-ridden crypto giant, according tothe latest report by CoinDesk's Jesse Hamilton, Cheyenne Ligon and Elizabeth Napolitano.
CoinDesk
Crypto Marketing Needs to Change. Let’s Make 2023 the Year for Influencer Accountability
Sold a beachside paradise with A-list models including Kendall Jenner, millennials swarmed to the Bahamas in 2017 for the ill-fated Fyre Festival. We all know what happened next: Wrecked local businesses, dilapidated cheese sandwiches...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Vauld Gets Another Extension for Submitting Restructuring Plan: Bloomberg
Cryptocurrency lender Vauld now has until Feb. 28 to present a plan for its restructuring after being granted an extension by a court in Singapore,Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Vauld has received bids from two...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Thena Sees Total Value Surge to $90M in a Week
Thena, a liquidity layer and decentralized exchange (DEX) on the BNB Chain, has experienced a massive uptick in total value locked (TVL) to $90 million from $5 million since its launch last week. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Update | Bitcoin Mining Companies Need to Better Manage Risk
With bitcoin soaring past $21.K for the first time since early November, plus a look at lessons from bitcoin miners, CoinDesk’s “Markets Daily” is back with the latest news roundup.
CoinDesk
Crypto Observers Maintain Risk On Bias as US Debt Ceiling Nears
Last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellenwarned that the government would reach its statutory debt limit of $31.4 trillion on Jan. 19. Understandably, that's scary and might force crypto investors to reconsider the sustainability...
CoinDesk
Crypto Developers Grew in Numbers Amid Bear Market, VC Firm Electric Capital Says
Blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developers continued to build out their ecosystems in 2022, even in the face of a brutal crypto winter, Electric Capital, a crypto venture capital firm, said in a new report.
