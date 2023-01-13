ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Crypto Markets Analysis: Fear Abates as Bitcoin Enters New Level of Support

Bitcoin(BTC) and most other major cryptos have been soaring, but the upswing may only be part of the reason for investors to be optimistic. Several key trading trends are pointing upward for the first...
AUSTIN, TX
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges on Inflation Tailwinds, Hovers Near $21K

Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other, major cryptos continue to surge in weekend trading. Insights: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is correct in thinking that, despite market uncertainty, disruptive...
AUSTIN, TX
Davos 2023: Crypto Is Down but Not Out

DAVOS, Switzerland — The crypto industry showed up in force at the World Economic Forum's annual conference in May 2022. Eight months, numerous bankruptcies and a major collapse later, the industry is...
TEXAS STATE
Buyers From Coinbase Powered Bitcoin Higher, or Did They?

The price of bitcoin (BTC) has gained nearly 28% this month, hitting its highest since early November. The popular narrativeon Crypto Twitter is that traders from Coinbase (COIN) have powered the cryptocurrency higher. However, the Nasdaq-listed exchange hasn't been the only source of bullish pressures for the cryptocurrency.
AUSTIN, TX
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a "squadron" of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help "accelerate Ukrainian success" against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success," Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. "This includes a squadron of...
German tank manufacturer's warning puts pressure on Ukraine's allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. "Even if the decision...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP'S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
AUSTIN, TX
Solana Foundation, Ripple, GBBC and Others Form Partnership to Promote Crypto Solutions for Climate Change

DAVOS, Switzerland — Solana Foundation and Ripple are partnering with Eqo Networks, industry groupGlobal Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), and blockchain-climate collective BxCi to accelerate the use of crypto-based solutions for climate change. The...
TEXAS STATE
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Strength Above $21K, Congress' FTX Problem

More than one in three of the 535 senators and representatives in the U.S. Congress showed up to the new session with FTX baggage, having received campaign support from one of the senior executives of the fraud-ridden crypto giant, according tothe latest report by CoinDesk's Jesse Hamilton, Cheyenne Ligon and Elizabeth Napolitano.
TEXAS STATE
DeFi Protocol Thena Sees Total Value Surge to $90M in a Week

Thena, a liquidity layer and decentralized exchange (DEX) on the BNB Chain, has experienced a massive uptick in total value locked (TVL) to $90 million from $5 million since its launch last week. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Crypto Observers Maintain Risk On Bias as US Debt Ceiling Nears

Last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellenwarned that the government would reach its statutory debt limit of $31.4 trillion on Jan. 19. Understandably, that's scary and might force crypto investors to reconsider the sustainability...
AUSTIN, TX

