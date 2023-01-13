ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Palestinian govt condemns 'execution' at WBank checkpoint

The Palestinian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned as an "execution" the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli forces at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The ministry slammed the "heinous execution" of Ahmad Kahla, 45, who was shot dead by troops near the village of Silwad north of Ramallah.
kalkinemedia.com

Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against PM Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government

On 14 January tens of thousands protested in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy. His government has announced controversial measures like settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, social reforms that worry members and supporters of the LGBTQ community and a controversial plan to hand more powers to lawmakers in appointing judges and overriding Supreme Court decisions.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Zelensky condemns Russians' 'cowardly silence' over Dnipro strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Russian people's "cowardly silence" following the missile strike on a tower block in the city of Dnipro that has so far killed 30 people. "Your cowardly silence, your attempt to 'wait out' what is happening, will only end with the fact that one...
kalkinemedia.com

Tunisia president's former top aide jailed in absentia: media reports

Tunisian President Kais Saied's former chief of staff was sentenced in absentia on Tuesday to prison over audio recordings critical of him, local media reported. Nadia Akacha had been a key aide to Saied until she quit in January last year, citing "fundamental differences of opinion" over the national interest.
kalkinemedia.com

Iran detention of Belgian aid worker 'flagrant violation': UN experts

UN rights experts on Tuesday slammed Iran's "arbitrary detention" of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars, as a "flagrant violation" of international law. "We believe Mr Vandecasteele has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty and is a victim of enforced disappearance...
kalkinemedia.com

Unrest during Morocco migrant clearance: media

Migrants threw stones that injured an officer and damaged police vehicles during an operation to remove them from an illegal camp in Casablanca, local media reported on Monday. Police questioned six migrants from sub-Saharan Africa suspected of involvement in the violence towards the officers, the reports said. Located at Africa's...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EU lawmakers to vote after scandal suspect makes plea deal

STRASBOURG, France — (AP) — European Union lawmakers are set to vote Wednesday on a candidate to replace a disgraced former parliament vice president, after a key suspect in the cash-for-influence corruption scandal rocking the assembly made a plea bargain with prosecutors, raising the prospect that more names might surface.
kalkinemedia.com

Belarus opposition leader denounces trial as 'farce'

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called her trial in absentia a "farce" and a "show" in an interview with AFP, adding that she had not been given access to court documents ahead of the start of proceedings on Tuesday. "These trials are not trials at all. It's a show, it's...
kalkinemedia.com

Iran filmmakers call for release of dissident director

Iran's main filmmakers' union on Tuesday called on authorities to release renowned dissident director Jafar Panahi, who has been imprisoned for six months. Panahi, 62, one of Iran's most awarded filmmakers, was arrested on July 11 and is serving a six-year sentence handed down in 2010. The House of Cinema,...
kalkinemedia.com

Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

The toll from a devastating Russian strike on Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday, as more bodies were pulled from the debris of one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion. Residents gathered to watch as cranes removed collapsing sections of the Soviet-style residential building that was ripped open by the strike in central Ukraine on Saturday.
kalkinemedia.com

Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead

Peru's capital Lima and three other regions were under a renewed state of emergency Sunday, with deadly weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte showing no signs of abating. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in five weeks of clashes at burning roadblocks and other...

