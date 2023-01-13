Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Palestinian govt condemns 'execution' at WBank checkpoint
The Palestinian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned as an "execution" the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli forces at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The ministry slammed the "heinous execution" of Ahmad Kahla, 45, who was shot dead by troops near the village of Silwad north of Ramallah.
kalkinemedia.com
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against PM Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government
On 14 January tens of thousands protested in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy. His government has announced controversial measures like settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, social reforms that worry members and supporters of the LGBTQ community and a controversial plan to hand more powers to lawmakers in appointing judges and overriding Supreme Court decisions.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
kalkinemedia.com
Zelensky condemns Russians' 'cowardly silence' over Dnipro strike
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Russian people's "cowardly silence" following the missile strike on a tower block in the city of Dnipro that has so far killed 30 people. "Your cowardly silence, your attempt to 'wait out' what is happening, will only end with the fact that one...
kalkinemedia.com
Tunisia president's former top aide jailed in absentia: media reports
Tunisian President Kais Saied's former chief of staff was sentenced in absentia on Tuesday to prison over audio recordings critical of him, local media reported. Nadia Akacha had been a key aide to Saied until she quit in January last year, citing "fundamental differences of opinion" over the national interest.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran detention of Belgian aid worker 'flagrant violation': UN experts
UN rights experts on Tuesday slammed Iran's "arbitrary detention" of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars, as a "flagrant violation" of international law. "We believe Mr Vandecasteele has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty and is a victim of enforced disappearance...
kalkinemedia.com
Unrest during Morocco migrant clearance: media
Migrants threw stones that injured an officer and damaged police vehicles during an operation to remove them from an illegal camp in Casablanca, local media reported on Monday. Police questioned six migrants from sub-Saharan Africa suspected of involvement in the violence towards the officers, the reports said. Located at Africa's...
Top Michigan Republicans move to draft DeSantis for 2024
A quarter of the Republicans in the Michigan state House signed a letter to Ron DeSantis asking him to run for president.
EU lawmakers to vote after scandal suspect makes plea deal
STRASBOURG, France — (AP) — European Union lawmakers are set to vote Wednesday on a candidate to replace a disgraced former parliament vice president, after a key suspect in the cash-for-influence corruption scandal rocking the assembly made a plea bargain with prosecutors, raising the prospect that more names might surface.
kalkinemedia.com
Belarus opposition leader denounces trial as 'farce'
Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called her trial in absentia a "farce" and a "show" in an interview with AFP, adding that she had not been given access to court documents ahead of the start of proceedings on Tuesday. "These trials are not trials at all. It's a show, it's...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran filmmakers call for release of dissident director
Iran's main filmmakers' union on Tuesday called on authorities to release renowned dissident director Jafar Panahi, who has been imprisoned for six months. Panahi, 62, one of Iran's most awarded filmmakers, was arrested on July 11 and is serving a six-year sentence handed down in 2010. The House of Cinema,...
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack
The toll from a devastating Russian strike on Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday, as more bodies were pulled from the debris of one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion. Residents gathered to watch as cranes removed collapsing sections of the Soviet-style residential building that was ripped open by the strike in central Ukraine on Saturday.
The top Biden lawyer with his sights on Apple and Google
The DOJ’s Jonathan Kanter is taking on the tech giants and 40 years of Washington laissez-faire. But he may be stretching his own troops too thin.
kalkinemedia.com
Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead
Peru's capital Lima and three other regions were under a renewed state of emergency Sunday, with deadly weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte showing no signs of abating. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in five weeks of clashes at burning roadblocks and other...
