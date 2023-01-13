ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

WBTW News13

Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week. Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Suspect arrested after robbery at Florence tobacco, vape store

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — An arrest has been made after a robbery in Florence Saturday. Daniel Gary Hires, Jr. was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery, according to the Florence Police Dept. Officers responded to 101 Tobacco and Vape store on Pamplico Highway and learned Hires entered the store,...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Indictment: Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes, according to an indictment obtained by News13. David Carlos Rodriguez Jr., is facing 15 charges stemming from incidents between May 2018 and January 2019, according to the indictment. The indictment was filed on Dec. 27 in the United […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating robbery at Florence tobacco, vape store

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a robbery Saturday morning at 101 Tobacco and Vape store on Pamplico Highway in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said a man walked in the store, jumped over the counter and began taking items from...
FLORENCE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Arrest made in Columbus County alleged homicide case

CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an alleged homicide earlier this month. 21-year-old Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas of Tabor City was arrested on January 16th. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 dead, 4 hurt in Darlington County head-on crash: SCHP

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating a crash involving serious injuries just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in Darlington County, according to officials. The crash on Oates Highway near Pocket Road involved two vehicles. Cpl. David Jones said an F150 was traveling north and...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence officers make arrest in connection to homicide investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a shooting earlier this month. Florence police Capt. Mike Brand confirmed officers arrested Va’Deljima Roy Smoot without incident for the outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
FLORENCE, SC

