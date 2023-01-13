Read full article on original website
Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week. Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. […]
wpde.com
Suspect arrested after robbery at Florence tobacco, vape store
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — An arrest has been made after a robbery in Florence Saturday. Daniel Gary Hires, Jr. was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery, according to the Florence Police Dept. Officers responded to 101 Tobacco and Vape store on Pamplico Highway and learned Hires entered the store,...
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
Indictment: Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes, according to an indictment obtained by News13. David Carlos Rodriguez Jr., is facing 15 charges stemming from incidents between May 2018 and January 2019, according to the indictment. The indictment was filed on Dec. 27 in the United […]
wpde.com
Drugs seized, arrests made during special operation in Florence County
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — More than a dozen officers are along West Lucas Street at I-95 in Florence as a part of a special operation, according to Florence County Sheriff T. J. Joye. Joye said deputies are serving outstanding warrants on people wanted for drugs and other criminal violations.
Man arrested on outstanding warrant for murder in Florence, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday in Florence in connection with the shooting death of Tony Michael Smoot, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Va’Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. It happened on Jan. 8 […]
wpde.com
Man shoots self after officers show up to arrest him at Scotland County home: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after he shot himself Tuesday afternoon when deputies showed up to arrest him at his home off of Old Wire Road in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said deputies...
wpde.com
Police investigating robbery at Florence tobacco, vape store
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a robbery Saturday morning at 101 Tobacco and Vape store on Pamplico Highway in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said a man walked in the store, jumped over the counter and began taking items from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Arrest made in Columbus County alleged homicide case
CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an alleged homicide earlier this month. 21-year-old Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas of Tabor City was arrested on January 16th. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M...
1 person dead after crash in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Robeson County, according to NCHP First Sgt. S.B. Lewis. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Highway 41 at Regan Church Road, according to Lewis. The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way […]
WMBF
Mullins Police Department seeks help from neighboring agency amidst staffing issues
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not always easy to ask for help, but Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski knew it was the department’s only choice. The department has been dealing with staffing issues as there are not enough officers for patrol and those who are available are being overworked.
wpde.com
2 dead, 4 hurt in Darlington County head-on crash: SCHP
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating a crash involving serious injuries just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in Darlington County, according to officials. The crash on Oates Highway near Pocket Road involved two vehicles. Cpl. David Jones said an F150 was traveling north and...
WMBF
Florence officers make arrest in connection to homicide investigation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a shooting earlier this month. Florence police Capt. Mike Brand confirmed officers arrested Va’Deljima Roy Smoot without incident for the outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Second chance drawing sends Richmond County teacher home with $1 million
RALEIGH, N.C. — A teacher in Richmond County went home a million dollars richer after winning a second chance drawing on Jan. 4. Barbara Ingram, of Hamlet, received her life-changing phone call that Wednesday afternoon. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Ingram said. Ingram, a 66-year-old substitute teacher, said...
Flood closes VA dialysis clinic in Fayetteville, patients worried about disrupted treatment
Some veteran patients are growing fed up after a flood at a Fayetteville dialysis clinic disrupted their treatment.
wpde.com
2 years later: No arrests made in hit-and-run that killed Hartsville woman
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — On January 16, 2021, 39-year-old Karen Felkel was walking on Highway 151 near Santee Drive just outside of Hartsville when she was struck by a car. S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of the car didn't stop or call 911. Felkel died as a result...
Pair facing drug charges following traffic stop in Hamlet
HAMLET — A man and woman are facing drug charges after reportedly being in a vehicle with a stolen license tag. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team stopped a truck on Hyland Avenue on Jan. 13. The initial reason for the traffic stop is not given.
wpde.com
Driver killed after car collides with 18-wheeler in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S. B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said the crash happened on North Carolina Highway 41 at Meridian Church Road. He added the...
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
