ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy trash pickup is on new schedule

By Deja Studdard
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReBFz_0kE1zdmP00

INDIANAPOLIS – Trash and curbside recycling services will run a day later in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW).

Residents with normal pickup on:

  • Monday will have service Tuesday, Jan. 17.
  • Tuesday will have service Wednesday, Jan. 18.
  • Wednesday will have service Thursday, Jan 19.
  • Thursday will have service Friday, Jan. 20.
  • Friday will have service Saturday, Jan. 21.
BMV to close Martin Luther King Jr. weekend

Services will return to normal Monday, Jan. 23.

For more information on trash collection, visit the DPW website . To report any trash and city-related issues, please use the RequestIndy portal online, the app on your phone, or by calling the city Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4622.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Matt Myers ends mayoral campaign

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your Sheriff.”
COLUMBUS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WHITESTOWN, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

City announces affordable housing program for 3 neighborhoods

The city will invest $4.5 million for a new affordable housing initiative to redevelop city-owned properties in the near northwest side, Martindale-Brightwood and near east side neighborhoods. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. City officials and community members gathered outside of a vacant house on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?” For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to book a flight to California or […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Sale complete for 3 troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes

INDIANAPOLIS — The last three properties owned by JPC Affordable Housing in Marion County were sold to new ownership Thursday evening, according to city officials. Officials have not said who is the new owner of Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing, and Covington Square. In December 2022, the sale...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn camera video released over the weekend […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis

Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in …. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dry for today, rain on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning dry with temperatures in the 50s. Our highs today will be in the 50s as well this afternoon. We are dry for the day before rain chances move in for Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. Dry, mild Tuesday. For the rest...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis will reopen this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Interstate 70 eastbound through the North Split will reopen by the end of the weekend, weather permitting. The Indiana Department of Transportation said drivers should still expect “multiple short-term lane restrictions” as crews move barrels to get lanes ready. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, access to Washington Street from I-65 northbound will close […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy