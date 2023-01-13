Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
Clovis auto dealer sentenced to Federal prison for bank fraud
A former Clovis auto dealer was recently sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced the sentencing last week. The backstory: Scott Radtke, 60, owned Clovis car dealership California Motoring Company and was arraigned in 2018 on nine-counts of...
goldrushcam.com
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Police arrest DUI Driver in possession of Illegal Firearm
On January 14th just after midnight, a Clovis police officer pulled over a car near Sunnyside/Bullard. The officer suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs so the driver was asked to get out his car. During a cursory search of the driver, the officer located an...
California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage
Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect holding a child hostage with a knife on Friday, authorities said. The post California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage appeared first on KYMA.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
Live Storm Updates: High winds through Valley Monday morning
The Central Valley woke up to high winds Monday morning as the next storm system reached the area.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
GV Wire
IDENTIFIED: Football game fight ends in homicide in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man for homicide after a fight at a football party on Saturday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that shortly before 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home on the 2700 block of North […]
sjvsun.com
Bonta’s bluff played role in Madera Hospital’s sudden collapse, Madera Co. lawmaker says.
Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress isn’t fully blaming California Attorney General Rob Bonta for the closure of Madera Community Hospital – instead pointing the ultimate finger at the state’s Medi-Cal reimbursement system. But Poythress did not mince words about Bonta’s handling of the situation, calling the Attorney...
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
yourcentralvalley.com
2 arrests made in Madera homicide, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in Madera last Thursday, according to police. Officers say that they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
Fresno makes Forbes’ best CA cities to live in 2023 list, but where?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has made the list of Forbes‘ “Best Places To Live In California In 2023”. For their study, Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. According to the study, Fresno […]
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Should Fresno convert Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In a bid to solve the homeless crisis in Fresno, should the solution be to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?. Governor Newsom’s ultimate plan to end homelessness back when he was the mayor of San Francisco has fallen significantly short. The governor says ending the homeless crisis starts in the communities it is happening in. Clovis City Councilmember Diane Pearce and Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi discuss on the Sunday Morning Matters panel.
GV Wire
Fresno Businessman-Philanthropist John Shehadey Lived a Robust, Action-Filled Life
John Lawrence Shehadey, a scion of the Producers Dairy family whose zest for life led to him to tackle numerous business activities, support nonprofits, climb Mt. Whitney, travel the world from St. Petersburg to Tahiti, certify as a scuba diver at age 72, and skydive at age 80, died Jan. 4 at a Fresno hospital. Mr. Shehadey was 83.
Merced County explains how to verify FEMA workers as they arrive this week
Federal help is on the way. FEMA will be in communities throughout Merced County to assess damage and survey impacts. Here's how to verify a worker is with the agency.
GV Wire
Fresno Man Charged With Murder, Dismembering Girlfriend
Cameron Tyler Wright, 22, of Fresno, was charged Thursday with murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, Samantha Sharp, 24, near Raisin City. He remains in Fresno County jail on a $1 million bond. Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wright after taking a domestic violence call Monday evening...
