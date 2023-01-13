Community Holds Vigil for Missing Kyle Doan

Parents of missing child thanked the community for their support

SAN MIGUEL — Close to 100 community members came to San Miguel to hold a prayer vigil for missing five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away in floodwaters on Monday, Jan. 9.

“We’re having a night of prayer because our hearts are broken,” said Pastor Mike Duran who helped host the vigil in the San Miguel Community Park on Thursday night, Jan. 12.

Prayers were held in Spanish and English and were followed by songs led by a community member playing the guitar. The Doan family was in attendance and thanked the community for their support.

Kyle’s mother Lindsy Doan addressed the community, “We are so thankful for all of you guys.”

Kyle was swept away by floodwaters in San Marcos Creek on Monday when he and his mother became trapped in their vehicle as they attempted to cross over a low water crossing. Search operations have been in effect since his disappearance with the help of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, neighboring counties, and the Coast Guard.

“I don’t wish this one anybody. It’s hard, but we thank everyone who came out and said nice things,” said Brian Doan, Kyle’s father.

Kyle attended Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel. His father cried as he told the crowd Kyle loved it there and played in the very same park on numerous occasions.

“We just want him back in some way,” said Brian.

Volunteers continue to search the San Marcos Creek and Salinas River.

Pastor Duran asked the community to “please keep searching” for Kyle.