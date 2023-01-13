ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIS-TV

MLK Day 2023: Clyburn shares his experiences with Dr. King

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day for 2023 Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) shared his memories of King. He said in a statement, “I was fortunate to meet Dr. King as a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. I often call that first meeting my “Saul to Paul” transition, because I was never the same.”
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
WIS-TV

Benedict College student to join White House roundtable discussion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College announced Monday one of its students is headed to the White House. Jahavheed George is joining a group of students from across the country in a roundtable discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. The discussion is scheduled for Jan. 17. Organizers said the discussion...
WIS-TV

Tax money for students for private school on SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators said a bill that would give some less well off parents and guardians up to $6,000 a year for private school tuition will be the first thing they debate in the 2023 session. The proposal allowing vouchers passed the Senate Education Committee...
