Texas A&M is riding the momentum of its biggest winning margin in Southeastern Conference play since joining the league for the 2012-13 season. The Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC) also seek their seventh straight win when they entertain Florida (10-7, 3-2) on Wednesday night in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M is...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO