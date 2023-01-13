Read full article on original website
Brazil's B3 Supplying Securities Regulator CVM With Data On Americanas SA For Probes Into Potential Insider Trading Cases - CEO
* BRAZIL STOCK EXCHANGE OPERATOR B3 READY FOR ANY KIND OF COMPETITION, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 CONSIDERING SELLING DEPOSITORY SERVICES TO THIRD PARTY, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 EXPECTS IPOS IN THE COUNTRY TO RESUME STARTING APRIL, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 SAYS IPOS OF ENERGY, SANITATION COMPANIES MIGHT...
Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ slips
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge up on Wednesday, boosted by gains in energy stocks following an overnight jump in oil prices, while weaker iron ore prices are likely to hurt mining stocks and limit gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 45.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell marginally by 0.03% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11865.46. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up
Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis. A shortage of crucial dollars has left banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers, hitting an...
Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital is exploring the listing of its Virgin Australia airline on the Australian Securities Exchange, according to a statement from the private equity firm on Monday said. The firm said it would seek advice on the best timing and structure to "return Virgin Australia to...
AIA Group Bought Back 2.6 Mln Shares For HK$224.9 Mln On Jan 17- HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.6 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 17- HKEX FILING Further company coverage:.
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
ADVISORY-Taiwan markets closed for holiday starting Jan. 18
TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's stock and bond markets are closed from Wednesday, Jan. 18, for the Lunar New Year holiday. The foreign exchange and money markets will be closed from Friday, Jan. 20. All markets will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard)
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Which sectors are pushing ASX higher today?
Australian shares have opened higher, boosted by miners, banks and real estate stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 per cent, or 38.1 points in the opening minutes of trade in a broad advance. All 11 sharemarket sectors were higher in the morning. Bauxite miner, alumina refiner and aluminium smelter Alumina, up 2.3 per cent, was doing the best on the benchmark index. Champion Iron, down 2 per cent was doing the worst. Super Retail Group rallied 7.1 per cent. Tyro Payments surged 10.7 per cent. Ioneer soared 24.2 per cent. Bigtincan advanced 6.8 per cent. Baby Bunting sank 10.2 per cent.
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Lack of data thwarts EU's first attempt to launch LNG price assessment
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy regulators were unable to launch a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment by a Friday deadline because they did not receive enough data from market participants. The price assessment by the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is to be...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Make Big Gains
The past few days have been remarkable ones for cryptocurrencies, with the two top crypto tokens by market cap Bitcoin and Ethereum experiencing double-digit gains. The two tokens have both advanced more than 20 percent and the trend is likely to continue as they continue to consolidate before their next push higher.
Bookrunner Says Pepco Group N.V. ABO Books Covered & Orders Below PLN 38.95 Risk Missing
* BLOCK TRADE: PEPCO GROUP N.V. ABO: BOOKS COVERED & ORDERS BELOW PLN 38.95 RISK MISSING- BOOKRUNNER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Unrest during Morocco migrant clearance: media
Migrants threw stones that injured an officer and damaged police vehicles during an operation to remove them from an illegal camp in Casablanca, local media reported on Monday. Police questioned six migrants from sub-Saharan Africa suspected of involvement in the violence towards the officers, the reports said. Located at Africa's...
Snam CEO says gas supply problems need structural, not short-term fixes
ROME (Reuters) - The head of Italy's gas grid operator Snam said it was too early to say that Europe has solved its gas supply problems now that prices have fallen from peak levels, with deeper issues unresolved. "I think it would be premature to think that the problems have...
Profit 'addicts' get price cap guidelines
Richard Marles is backing Industry Minister Ed Husic after he said Australian gas companies are "addicted" to huge war-driven profits. The Deputy Prime Minister was quizzed about Mr Husic's comments as companies claim they're struggling to deal with the government's temporary $12 per gigajoule price cap. On Tuesday, the Australian...
