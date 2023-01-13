ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
kalkinemedia.com

Four Mali police killed in ambush

Four gendarmes were killed and three others injured on Sunday after being ambushed in western Mali, a region prone to jihadist attacks, the paramilitary police said. Two police vehicles were torched and two others, equipped with machine guns, were captured by the assailants during the attack in Kouala, the force said.
kalkinemedia.com

Death toll in east DR Congo church attack rises to 14

At least 14 people were killed in a church bombing in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, an army spokesman said Monday, raising an earlier toll of 10 dead. On Sunday, a bomb ripped through an evangelical church in Kasindi, a town in North Kivu province on the border with Uganda.
kalkinemedia.com

Teachers in England and Wales announce to strike over pay

The UK's largest teaching union on Monday announced a series of strike days over pay starting February 1, in England and Wales. The National Education Union (NEU) said that 90 percent of teachers in England voted for strike action, calling for an above-inflation pay rise. am/phz/jmm.
kalkinemedia.com

Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO as aviation market improves

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital said on Monday it is looking to relist Virgin Australia - a move that comes as the domestic aviation market bounces back strongly from its pandemic lows. A listing of the country's second-biggest airline would likely be one of Australia's largest IPOs in...
kalkinemedia.com

Canada Ice Fishing

People sit outside an ice fishing cabin on the Sainte-Anne River in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, Quebec, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The Sainte-Anne River is a tributary of the Saint-Lawrence River and is known as the tomcod capital of the world. (Bernard Brault/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Guardian

Cabbage-growing experiment shows human waste can be good to use as fertiliser

Using fertilisers derived from human faeces and urine can be as productive as conventional organic ones, with no risk of transmitting disease, according to new research. It may seem unappetising, but humans have been using human waste as a fertiliser for thousands of years because it contains the key nutrients that plants need to grow, including nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Ploughing human excrement – conventionally flushed down our toilets and into the sewage system – back into the soil creates a more sustainable farming system without significant drops in yield, the researchers found.
kalkinemedia.com

Peru: Demonstrators leave Cusco province for capital to join protest

Dozens of peasants organise themselves in Cusco province to leave for Lima, bracing for a new rally against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Monday following weeks of deadly unrest. At least 42 people have died in five weeks of clashes between protesters and security forces, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman. IMAGES.
The Associated Press

Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland: Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska dabbed teary eyes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland, as she heard the news that a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister and other officials crashed in Ukraine. Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence Wednesday to honor the 18 people killed in the crash, including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other officials, before the opening the session. Zelenska said it was “another very sad day today. New losses.”
kalkinemedia.com

Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead

Peru's capital Lima and three other regions were under a renewed state of emergency Sunday, with deadly weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte showing no signs of abating. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in five weeks of clashes at burning roadblocks and other...
kalkinemedia.com

Lack of data thwarts EU's first attempt to launch LNG price assessment

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy regulators were unable to launch a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment by a Friday deadline because they did not receive enough data from market participants. The price assessment by the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is to be...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
kalkinemedia.com

Senegal road crash kills 22

Twenty-two people died on Monday when a bus and a truck collided in northern Senegal, firefighters said, a week after a smash between two buses left 40 dead. Over 20 people were injured in the latest accident, which occurred near Sakal in the Louga region, Papa Ange Michel Diatta, a colonel with the national firefighting service, told AFP.
kalkinemedia.com

Search underway for 50 women abducted in Burkina Faso

Security forces are searching for about 50 women kidnapped by suspected jihadists in insurgency-hit northern Burkina Faso, a regional governor said on Monday. "As soon as their disappearance was announced, efforts were launched to find all of these innocent victims safe and sound," Sahel regional governor Lieutenant-Colonel Rodolphe Sorgho said in a statement.
kalkinemedia.com

Unrest during Morocco migrant clearance: media

Migrants threw stones that injured an officer and damaged police vehicles during an operation to remove them from an illegal camp in Casablanca, local media reported on Monday. Police questioned six migrants from sub-Saharan Africa suspected of involvement in the violence towards the officers, the reports said. Located at Africa's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy