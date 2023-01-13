Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
kalkinemedia.com
Four Mali police killed in ambush
Four gendarmes were killed and three others injured on Sunday after being ambushed in western Mali, a region prone to jihadist attacks, the paramilitary police said. Two police vehicles were torched and two others, equipped with machine guns, were captured by the assailants during the attack in Kouala, the force said.
kalkinemedia.com
Death toll in east DR Congo church attack rises to 14
At least 14 people were killed in a church bombing in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, an army spokesman said Monday, raising an earlier toll of 10 dead. On Sunday, a bomb ripped through an evangelical church in Kasindi, a town in North Kivu province on the border with Uganda.
kalkinemedia.com
Teachers in England and Wales announce to strike over pay
The UK's largest teaching union on Monday announced a series of strike days over pay starting February 1, in England and Wales. The National Education Union (NEU) said that 90 percent of teachers in England voted for strike action, calling for an above-inflation pay rise. am/phz/jmm.
kalkinemedia.com
Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO as aviation market improves
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital said on Monday it is looking to relist Virgin Australia - a move that comes as the domestic aviation market bounces back strongly from its pandemic lows. A listing of the country's second-biggest airline would likely be one of Australia's largest IPOs in...
Lavrov says Russia's relations with Arab world are on the up
MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow was building its relations with the Arab world following the imposition of sweeping Western sanctions against it over Ukraine.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada Ice Fishing
People sit outside an ice fishing cabin on the Sainte-Anne River in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, Quebec, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The Sainte-Anne River is a tributary of the Saint-Lawrence River and is known as the tomcod capital of the world. (Bernard Brault/The Canadian Press via AP)
Exclusive-Vietnam market risks missing 2025 deadline for upgrade to emerging status - sources
HANOI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam risks missing a self-established 2025 deadline to complete reforms that would enable it to upgrade its stock market to emerging economy status and attract billions of dollars in investments, three officials told Reuters.
Cabbage-growing experiment shows human waste can be good to use as fertiliser
Using fertilisers derived from human faeces and urine can be as productive as conventional organic ones, with no risk of transmitting disease, according to new research. It may seem unappetising, but humans have been using human waste as a fertiliser for thousands of years because it contains the key nutrients that plants need to grow, including nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Ploughing human excrement – conventionally flushed down our toilets and into the sewage system – back into the soil creates a more sustainable farming system without significant drops in yield, the researchers found.
Davos struggles to get used to a world without Russia
Behind the scenes, global CEOs and leaders question how long the West can ignore Moscow and still find new markets for energy, metals and food.
kalkinemedia.com
Peru: Demonstrators leave Cusco province for capital to join protest
Dozens of peasants organise themselves in Cusco province to leave for Lima, bracing for a new rally against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Monday following weeks of deadly unrest. At least 42 people have died in five weeks of clashes between protesters and security forces, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman. IMAGES.
Benzinga
Apple's Chinese Suppliers Win Expansion Permits In India As iPhone-Maker Attempts To Reduce Dependence On China
More than a dozen Apple Inc's AAPL Chinese suppliers won initial clearance from India to expand as the iPhone maker strived to diversify its assembly network beyond China. About 14 suppliers bagged permits from India after Apple promoted the need for their growing presence in India, Bloomberg reports. AirPods and...
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland: Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska dabbed teary eyes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland, as she heard the news that a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister and other officials crashed in Ukraine. Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence Wednesday to honor the 18 people killed in the crash, including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other officials, before the opening the session. Zelenska said it was “another very sad day today. New losses.”
kalkinemedia.com
Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead
Peru's capital Lima and three other regions were under a renewed state of emergency Sunday, with deadly weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte showing no signs of abating. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in five weeks of clashes at burning roadblocks and other...
kalkinemedia.com
Lack of data thwarts EU's first attempt to launch LNG price assessment
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy regulators were unable to launch a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment by a Friday deadline because they did not receive enough data from market participants. The price assessment by the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is to be...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
kalkinemedia.com
Senegal road crash kills 22
Twenty-two people died on Monday when a bus and a truck collided in northern Senegal, firefighters said, a week after a smash between two buses left 40 dead. Over 20 people were injured in the latest accident, which occurred near Sakal in the Louga region, Papa Ange Michel Diatta, a colonel with the national firefighting service, told AFP.
kalkinemedia.com
Search underway for 50 women abducted in Burkina Faso
Security forces are searching for about 50 women kidnapped by suspected jihadists in insurgency-hit northern Burkina Faso, a regional governor said on Monday. "As soon as their disappearance was announced, efforts were launched to find all of these innocent victims safe and sound," Sahel regional governor Lieutenant-Colonel Rodolphe Sorgho said in a statement.
kalkinemedia.com
Unrest during Morocco migrant clearance: media
Migrants threw stones that injured an officer and damaged police vehicles during an operation to remove them from an illegal camp in Casablanca, local media reported on Monday. Police questioned six migrants from sub-Saharan Africa suspected of involvement in the violence towards the officers, the reports said. Located at Africa's...
Comments / 0