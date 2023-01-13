ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

A recap on Arkansas MLK Day events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From Saturday to Monday, the community has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day and they wrapped up the holiday with a vigil and a message from Dr. Cornel West. Monday morning, all people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and genders came together for many events to...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Murals Bring to Life Arkansas Towns

Last year, 2022, was a big year for muralists in Arkansas. As towns across the state continue revitalizing and renovating historic properties, public art becomes an important piece of the puzzle. As a result, several cities in all four corners of the state hired muralists, local artists, and painters to set apart public walls as canvases to tell their stories.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage

ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
JONESBORO, AR
5NEWS

NWA MLK Council hosts annual MLK celebrations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NWA MLK council hosted guest speaker Dr. Cornel West for its 27th annual recommitment celebration. The event is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King. This event was sold-out Saturday night with over 700 attendees. The recommitment celebration is about highlighting the legacy of Dr....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation

More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
ARKANSAS STATE
KXAN

Arkansas’s Beloved Animal Mascot, Tusk, Died This Week

The hog had been serving as the mascot since 2019. View the original article to see embedded media. Tusk V, Arkansas University’s live mascot, died on Sunday from natural causes. He was four years old. The fifth live mascot in the scool’s history, Tusk V served the program from...
ARKANSAS STATE
kasu.org

A-State Moving Forward with Veterinary School

JONESBORO – A-State Vets for Arkansas was the message from Chancellor Todd Shields as Arkansas State University provided an update on its plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, deciding after a careful period of study to not partner with any outside groups. Starting the process with internal discussions in 2019 on a CVM to complement existing graduate programs, Arkansas State initially considered a public-private partnership agreement to launch a veterinary school. Over the recent months of study, the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally. “When I interviewed for the chancellor’s position, I made it very clear that this was a top priority of mine, and I believe it is also a priority of our faculty, our community and for the people of Arkansas,” Chancellor Shields said. “It gives me great pleasure to announce we will be filing our Letter of Intent and seeking Board of Trustees approval to create our own College of Veterinary Medicine. This will be an A-State degree with A-State faculty and facilities and we are committed to providing more veterinarians to meet the needs of our state.”
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Blytheville becomes new No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings

Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day

Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Salvation Army NWA expands men's rehabilitation program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More men struggling with addiction will now be able to get the help they need. This comes as the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas expands its rehabilitation facility. The salvation army’s Fayetteville rehabilitation program started in 1985 and now it has its own space in an...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids

Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
ARKANSAS STATE
