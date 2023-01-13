Read full article on original website
A recap on Arkansas MLK Day events
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From Saturday to Monday, the community has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day and they wrapped up the holiday with a vigil and a message from Dr. Cornel West. Monday morning, all people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and genders came together for many events to...
12,000 pounds of food given away for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A slight delay didn't stop hundreds of people from getting help on Monday after a truck hauling free food boxes broke down on the way to the MLK Commission Food Giveaway— but volunteers ensured this service day was still a success. Cars lined 9th...
onlyinark.com
Murals Bring to Life Arkansas Towns
Last year, 2022, was a big year for muralists in Arkansas. As towns across the state continue revitalizing and renovating historic properties, public art becomes an important piece of the puzzle. As a result, several cities in all four corners of the state hired muralists, local artists, and painters to set apart public walls as canvases to tell their stories.
People from across central Arkansas came together with a goal to unite and serve the community
Here in Arkansas, Monday was an action-packed day of events, that included parades, prayers, and fireworks where Arkansans of all backgrounds gathered to remember the civil rights leader, and his message of peace and unity.
Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage
ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
NWA MLK Council hosts annual MLK celebrations
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NWA MLK council hosted guest speaker Dr. Cornel West for its 27th annual recommitment celebration. The event is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King. This event was sold-out Saturday night with over 700 attendees. The recommitment celebration is about highlighting the legacy of Dr....
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas. For more information on this nonprofit, click here.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation
More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
KXAN
Arkansas’s Beloved Animal Mascot, Tusk, Died This Week
The hog had been serving as the mascot since 2019. View the original article to see embedded media. Tusk V, Arkansas University’s live mascot, died on Sunday from natural causes. He was four years old. The fifth live mascot in the scool’s history, Tusk V served the program from...
kasu.org
A-State Moving Forward with Veterinary School
JONESBORO – A-State Vets for Arkansas was the message from Chancellor Todd Shields as Arkansas State University provided an update on its plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, deciding after a careful period of study to not partner with any outside groups. Starting the process with internal discussions in 2019 on a CVM to complement existing graduate programs, Arkansas State initially considered a public-private partnership agreement to launch a veterinary school. Over the recent months of study, the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally. “When I interviewed for the chancellor’s position, I made it very clear that this was a top priority of mine, and I believe it is also a priority of our faculty, our community and for the people of Arkansas,” Chancellor Shields said. “It gives me great pleasure to announce we will be filing our Letter of Intent and seeking Board of Trustees approval to create our own College of Veterinary Medicine. This will be an A-State degree with A-State faculty and facilities and we are committed to providing more veterinarians to meet the needs of our state.”
KTLO
Blytheville becomes new No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 16)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Karen Schwartz For the second consecutive week, all teams remained in the Top 25 with some shifting around. More big matchups are on the horizon as the back half of January has arrived, as well as the back half of the regular season. 1. Conway (17-2)Took ...
Tusk, the University of Arkansas Razorback mascot dies at the age of 4
ARKANSAS, USA — Tusk V, the live mascot of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023, at his home outside of Dardanelle, Ark. Tusk V died of natural causes and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm. Born April 19, 2018,...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day
Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
Arkansas now offering scholarships for single parents | Here's how to apply
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Arkansas is investing in single parents by providing scholarship funding to those who are enrolled in college or who attend technical training programs. For single parents, finding the extra money to cover the cost for school may be difficult. The Arkansas Single Parent...
Salvation Army NWA expands men's rehabilitation program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More men struggling with addiction will now be able to get the help they need. This comes as the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas expands its rehabilitation facility. The salvation army’s Fayetteville rehabilitation program started in 1985 and now it has its own space in an...
magnoliareporter.com
‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids
Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
Arkansas teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field.
Crawford County community divided on banning LGBTQ books in library
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A special meeting of the Crawford County Library Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17 was the setting of a discussion centered around banning the library's books on "alternative lifestyles" or topics surrounding LGBTQIA+ identities. On Sunday, Jan. 15, 5NEWS received a fax from Crawford County Library...
Arkansas high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22
Get the latest Arkansas girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
