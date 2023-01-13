ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed

Police UPDATE: On January 17, 2023, at approximately 1044 hours, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a phone call stating a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry, bearing Connecticut Classic registration 00SHRD, at the Intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street. The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westportlocal.com

The Eagles have Landed on Riverside Avenue

A pair of bald eagles have been enjoying the views from Riverside Avenue for the past several weeks as they have apparently joined the influx of new residents to move to the community. The two eagles often remain in the trees directly opposite Saugatuck Elementary School as they search for their next meal from the Saugatuck River below as passersby pull over to enjoy the nation’s bird. The species, which was considered endangered until 2007, is federally protected and on the rise across North America as their numbers continue to soar from its lowest count of just 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to 71,400 pairs in 2021, according to the Department of the Interior. Eagles are becoming increasingly common along Westport’s waterways, with several pairs spotted along the Nash’s Pond, Old Mill Beach, and throughout the Saugatuck corridor. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Crash Sends Car Into House

2023-11-15@11:55pm–#Trumbull CT– A two car crash sent one car into a home in the 5400 block of Main Street down the street from St. Teresa’s Church. A woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
TRUMBULL, CT
News 12

Crash on I-95 in Darien cleared, traffic back to normal

A crash in Darien created a traffic jam in the northbound lanes of I-95 this morning. Police say the crash happened a little after 5 a.m. just before Exit 12 at Tokene Road. Video from a traffic camera shows vehicles backed up all the way to Greenwich. The accident was...
DARIEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
TORRINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.

On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
STAMFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023

Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo

The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Neighbor to Neighbor’s Executive Director to Depart

Neighbor to Neighbor’s executive director Margaret Tjimos Goldberg plans to step down. According to an announcement Saturday morning from the non profit that provides food, clothing and household items to people in need in Greenwich, Stamford and Port Chester, Ms Tjimos Goldberg has agreed to assist with the transition through March 10.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Suspect in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Extradited from Florida

On Friday January 13, 2023, Stamford Police announced that Greenwich resident Michael Talbot had been extradited from the Collier County Florida Detention Center and transported back to Stamford. Mr. Talbot was charged for his involvement in a double fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on December 3, 2022. Giovanni Vega-Benis...
STAMFORD, CT
housebeautiful.com

This 300-Year-Old Connecticut Colonial Epitomizes Cozy Charm

When restaurateur Rose Bonura (Rosie to her friends) bought her historic 18th-century home 27 years ago in Stamford, Connecticut, she dreamed of the day when it could be properly and gloriously restored. It might have taken just over two decades, but the time finally came, thanks to a hungry traveler who wandered in one day for his first of many, many meals.
STAMFORD, CT

