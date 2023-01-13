Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed
Police UPDATE: On January 17, 2023, at approximately 1044 hours, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a phone call stating a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry, bearing Connecticut Classic registration 00SHRD, at the Intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street. The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
westportlocal.com
The Eagles have Landed on Riverside Avenue
A pair of bald eagles have been enjoying the views from Riverside Avenue for the past several weeks as they have apparently joined the influx of new residents to move to the community. The two eagles often remain in the trees directly opposite Saugatuck Elementary School as they search for their next meal from the Saugatuck River below as passersby pull over to enjoy the nation’s bird. The species, which was considered endangered until 2007, is federally protected and on the rise across North America as their numbers continue to soar from its lowest count of just 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to 71,400 pairs in 2021, according to the Department of the Interior. Eagles are becoming increasingly common along Westport’s waterways, with several pairs spotted along the Nash’s Pond, Old Mill Beach, and throughout the Saugatuck corridor. WestportLocal.com photo.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Crash Sends Car Into House
2023-11-15@11:55pm–#Trumbull CT– A two car crash sent one car into a home in the 5400 block of Main Street down the street from St. Teresa’s Church. A woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
trumbulltimes.com
Prosecutor: Greenwich man was going 86 mph when he killed Stamford restaurant workers in hit-and-run
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash was arraigned Tuesday as the friends and family members of the victims filled the courtroom behind him. Judge Kevin Randolph deemed Michael Talbot, 24, “a flight risk” and a potential danger to the community prior...
'It Breaks My Heart': Owner Of Southington Eatery Announces Closure After 11 Years In Busine
A Connecticut restaurant is set to permanently close next month after more than a decade in business. Hartford County eatery Zingarella Ristorante and Pizzeria, located in the Southington neighborhood of Plantsville, is set to close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, owner Mark Zommer announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.
News 12
Crash on I-95 in Darien cleared, traffic back to normal
A crash in Darien created a traffic jam in the northbound lanes of I-95 this morning. Police say the crash happened a little after 5 a.m. just before Exit 12 at Tokene Road. Video from a traffic camera shows vehicles backed up all the way to Greenwich. The accident was...
Real Estate Roundup: Hill Metal Scrapyard Sold For $1.3M
An international metal recycling company has purchased a Hill scrapyard that it has run and leased for the past nearly two decades, in one of the city’s latest property deals. According to New Haven’s land records database, on Nov. 22, SMM New England Corporation bought the 4.06-acre industrial property...
Eyewitness News
A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
Know Them? Trio Wanted For Stealing Wallet At Stamford Restaurant, Police Say
Police in Stamford are asking the public for help identifying three people who allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse at a local restaurant.The incident took place in Stamford on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mecha Noodle Bar, at 151 Broad St., when the woman reported her wallet was stolen from …
Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo
The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
Fatal crash into I-95 guard rail in Darien under investigation
DARIEN, Conn. — A New Haven man died in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Dairen on Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., state police responded to I-95 north near Exit 12 for a report of a one-car crash. Police found one car under the metal beam guard rail...
New England Has 2 of the Top 20 Wealthiest Towns in the Entire U.S.
New England is an expensive area of the country to live, however it's all relative. Along with higher prices, come higher wages and income. Remember the tv show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" in the late 1980's and early 1990's? The audience was enthralled with how the wealthy live, and that is still true today.
Driver burned as car bursts into flames
The Somers Fire Department shared photos of the blaze on their Facebook page, saying it happened on Nymph Drive in Lake Lincolndale Sunday afternoon.
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbor to Neighbor’s Executive Director to Depart
Neighbor to Neighbor’s executive director Margaret Tjimos Goldberg plans to step down. According to an announcement Saturday morning from the non profit that provides food, clothing and household items to people in need in Greenwich, Stamford and Port Chester, Ms Tjimos Goldberg has agreed to assist with the transition through March 10.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Suspect in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Extradited from Florida
On Friday January 13, 2023, Stamford Police announced that Greenwich resident Michael Talbot had been extradited from the Collier County Florida Detention Center and transported back to Stamford. Mr. Talbot was charged for his involvement in a double fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on December 3, 2022. Giovanni Vega-Benis...
housebeautiful.com
This 300-Year-Old Connecticut Colonial Epitomizes Cozy Charm
When restaurateur Rose Bonura (Rosie to her friends) bought her historic 18th-century home 27 years ago in Stamford, Connecticut, she dreamed of the day when it could be properly and gloriously restored. It might have taken just over two decades, but the time finally came, thanks to a hungry traveler who wandered in one day for his first of many, many meals.
