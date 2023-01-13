ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

“It’s Complicated”: Saints GM Mickey Loomis on the value of Sean Payton

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njXPX_0kE1yAPf00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On Friday, New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis called the Sean Payton situation “complicated” before clarifying that he wants the best for Payton.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis: Player, staffing evaluations to begin in upcoming weeks

“We collectively as an organization do [want the best for him],” Loomis said. “He gave everything that he could possibly give to the New Orleans Saints and took us to heights that the organization and team never achieved before. But I also recognize that he is valuable asset. His contract is a valuable asset to our club, and it’s our duty to maximize that.”

Although no announcements were made regarding any trades or staffing decisions, the GM says the team will begin evaluations of players and coaches next week .

Watch the Full Press Conference on Youtube.

