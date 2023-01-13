Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Newton Hospital, with Newton County Health Department, earns car seat mini gran
COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and the Newton County Health Department received the 2023 Car Seat Mini Grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health's Injury Prevention Program. Through the mini grant, Piedmont Newton and the local health department work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Newton County. The governor’s Office of Highway Safety funds this program to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in cars.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Former UGA Tight End Finds Close New Home
Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither was the first player after the national title win to declare his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he’s the first former Bulldog to announce his transfer intentions. Seither announced Monday that he’d be attended Georgia Tech to complete his career....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Justus Terry Commits to Georgia
2025 defensive lineman Justus "Jay" Terry has committed to the University of Georgia. Terry was in town for the National Championship celebration on Saturday and has locked down his commitment to the University of Georgia. Terry is a 6'5, 265 pound prospect that plays both offensive and defensive line for...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Eastside Medical Center recognized as a top Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility
SNELLVILLE – Piedmont Eastside Medical Center’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Program has been ranked in the top 10% of 861 inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that qualified to be ranked in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation for cases discharged between October 2021 and September 2022. "Piedmont...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 10 - Jan. 16, 2023:. • Matthew Ryan Davis, 35, Granite Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, knowingly driving motor vehicle...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stetson Bennett Mourns Deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
Stetson Bennett became the latest member of the Georgia football program to mourn the deaths of Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died Sunday morning in a car accident in Athens, Ga.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Terquavion Smith pours in 25 as NC State tops Georgia Tech
Terquavion Smith scored 25 points to lead North Carolina State to a 78-66 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday in Atlanta, extending the Wolfpack's winning streak to four games. Smith, the Atlantic Coast Conference's scoring leader, shot 9-for-17 from the floor and also had five assists and two blocks. The sophomore posted his fifth straight game with at least 20 points, his 21st career 20-point game. Smith scored 26 against Georgia Tech in last season's meeting.
Comments / 0