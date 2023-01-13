Terquavion Smith scored 25 points to lead North Carolina State to a 78-66 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday in Atlanta, extending the Wolfpack's winning streak to four games. Smith, the Atlantic Coast Conference's scoring leader, shot 9-for-17 from the floor and also had five assists and two blocks. The sophomore posted his fifth straight game with at least 20 points, his 21st career 20-point game. Smith scored 26 against Georgia Tech in last season's meeting.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO