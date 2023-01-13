If you’re travelling out of BWI Airport and need somewhere to park your car while you’re away, there are numerous affordable parking lots located close by. Located 9 miles south of downtown Baltimore, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is the busiest airport in the region, serving over 25 million passengers a year. The daily rates for parking at BWI are $22 per day, and long term parking starts at $56 per week. However, by booking away from the airport, you can find some great economy parking deals that save you up to 60%. We’ve picked out 3 of the best off-airport options for short or long term parking near BWI Airport. We recommend booking these lots via Spothero, where you’ll always find the cheapest available parking rates.

