Baltimore, MD

Eater

A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle

Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore City Most Expensive Home Sales 2022

Baltimore City’s most expensive home sales in 2022 were mostly Inner Harbor condos plus a single family home, with the most expensive found in The Pier Homes at HarborView in Downtown Baltimore. The five highest home sales in Baltimore City in 2022, according to Bright, our local multiple listing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
travelmag.com

Short or Long Term Parking at BWI Airport: Top 3 Spots

If you’re travelling out of BWI Airport and need somewhere to park your car while you’re away, there are numerous affordable parking lots located close by. Located 9 miles south of downtown Baltimore, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is the busiest airport in the region, serving over 25 million passengers a year. The daily rates for parking at BWI are $22 per day, and long term parking starts at $56 per week. However, by booking away from the airport, you can find some great economy parking deals that save you up to 60%. We’ve picked out 3 of the best off-airport options for short or long term parking near BWI Airport. We recommend booking these lots via Spothero, where you’ll always find the cheapest available parking rates.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore

Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Daily South

Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality

What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Madonna's Celebration Tour stopping in DC in September

WASHINGTON — The Madonna Celebration Tour is stopping in Washington, D.C., in September. The tour will stop in D.C. at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Capital One Arena. Icon ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, public tickets and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Driver attacked and stabbed while delivering food in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - A food delivery driver is recovering after being stabbed over the weekend in Baltimore County. The violent incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville, not far from Reisterstown Road and Maryland State Police Headquarters. Baltimore County police tell WJZ several suspects approached the driver and demanded money.Authorities said even though he gave them his cash, one of the suspects stabbed the driver in the upper body. "That's the first thing I thought was strange—that he completely complied and still got hurt,"said Sarah Ramsey who lives nearby. Ramsey said her heart goes out to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Baltimore Police are exiting the special events management business

Outsourcing to a web-based Texas company is expected to save the city time and money. But how much might it cost organizers and businesses who hire off-duty police in Baltimore?. For longer than anyone can remember, the Baltimore Police Department has been managing the supply of off-duty officers that work...
BALTIMORE, MD

