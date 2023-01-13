Effective: 2023-01-16 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: South Central Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible below 5500 feet, 5 to 10 inches above 5500 feet. * WHERE...South Central Utah. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.

GARFIELD COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO