Giants Deliver Best Injury Report Yet

The Giants don't assign any injury designations ahead of their big wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

For the first time in ages, the New York Giants have a clean injury report ahead of a game.

And what better timing for the Giants, who on Sunday head to Minnesota to face the Vikings in the Wild Card round. The Giants, who still have guys banged up, look like they will have their key players available for the big game.

Even better news, those players who were listed as limited participants most of the week were all full participants on Friday.

That includes cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), tackle Evan Neal (ankle), defensive back Jason Pinnock (shoulder), receiver Marcus Johnson (knee), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck).

The Vikings list three players-- cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal matter), safety Harrison Smith (knee), and running back Kene Nwangwu (illness)-- as questionable. Center Garrett Bradbury (back) didn't receive an injury designation.

