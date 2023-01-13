ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Giants Deliver Best Injury Report Yet

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1If4SL_0kE1xaCe00

The Giants don't assign any injury designations ahead of their big wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

For the first time in ages, the New York Giants have a clean injury report ahead of a game.

And what better timing for the Giants, who on Sunday head to Minnesota to face the Vikings in the Wild Card round. The Giants, who still have guys banged up, look like they will have their key players available for the big game.

Even better news, those players who were listed as limited participants most of the week were all full participants on Friday.

That includes cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), tackle Evan Neal (ankle), defensive back Jason Pinnock (shoulder), receiver Marcus Johnson (knee), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck).

The Vikings list three players-- cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal matter), safety Harrison Smith (knee), and running back Kene Nwangwu (illness)-- as questionable. Center Garrett Bradbury (back) didn't receive an injury designation.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants. The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would... The post Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy