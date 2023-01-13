ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Roundup: Lamar Jackson Officially Ruled Out, Update On Tee Higgins

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
 4 days ago

The Bengals battle Baltimore on Sunday Night Football to open the NFL Playoffs.

CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens officially won't have Lamar Jackson (knee) available this weekend . Who is playing quarterback against the Bengals remains to be seen—but it's likely to be Tyler Huntley (shoulder).

The backup logged a full practice on Friday and said he's a game-time decision. Other Ravens ruled out are wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring), and cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness).

For the Bengals , Tee Higgins (illness) practiced fully again on Thursday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday. Same with Cam Taylor-Britt (groin), who also practiced fully on Friday.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

