Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

By Camille C. Knox, Cara Tabachnick
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

Robbie Knievel gives a thumbs-up after jumping a train at the Texas State Railroad Park in Palestine, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2000. AP Photo/LM Otero

Robbie Knievel, son of legendary stuntman Evel Knievel , has died at the age of 60, his brother, Kelly Knievel told CBS News on Friday. Robbie Knievel died of pancreatic cancer after being in hospice for three days.

"It was expected," his brother told CBS News. "He was in Reno with his three daughters by his side."

Known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," Robbie Knievel had his own daredevil career with 350 jumps and 20 world records, according to his biography on his official website . Knievel was married once and divorced, his brother said.

"Daredevils don't live easy lives," his brother said. "But, it's what they do."

Kelly Knievel said his brother should be remembered for what he did best.

"He was a great daredevil," he said. "If you look at his jumps, that's what he should be known for. It's what he loved doing."

Evel Knievel died in 2007 at the age of 69 after years of battling diabetes and pulmonary fibrosis.

CBS Miami

