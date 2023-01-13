Read full article on original website
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'David HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane. The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight. After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Doug Pederson says Joey Bosa penalty for helmet throw pushed him to go for 2 in critical moment
Football is a game of inches, as Joey Bosa learned the hard way Saturday night. The Jaguars finished off a miraculous 31-30 comeback victory over the Chargers to advance to the AFC divisional round, and they had help from Bosa in the late stages of the game. The LA pass...
Look: NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Announcement
O.J. Simpson played for two different NFL teams during his professional career - and both of them are seen as Super Bowl contenders - but he's riding with one this postseason. The former Bills and 49ers star is going with Buffalo in the playoffs. Simpson, who was accused but ultimately acquitted in ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
NFL World Shocked By Lamar Jackson's Decision
Is Lamar Jackson separating himself from the Baltimore Ravens' organization? According to multiple reports, Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati for tonight's playoff game. That's a pretty bad sign about his future with the franchise, all things considered. Jackson and ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Look: Troy Aikman Calls Prominent Quarterback 'The Most Unathletic' In NFL
Tom Brady has been described with a lot of superlatives during his illustrious 23-year NFL career, just about all of them positive. But NFL Hall of Fame quarterback turned Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman just offered a less-than-flattering label for the legend. Speaking with ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake
Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday. The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday. The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
New York is leading Minnesota, 14-7, early in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. But the Giants appear to have benefited from a pretty bad missed penalty call on their most-recent touchdown score. New York got away with a pretty blatant false start on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's ...
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
Josh Allen FIGHT: Bills QB Tosses Pick, Lets Out Anger on Dolphins
Emotions are clearly running high as the playoffs begin, but the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen will need to keep feelings in check in order to avoid blowing a big lead against the Miami Dolphins.
Look: NFL World Furious With 'Dirty Play' In 49ers-Seahawks
The NFL world is not happy with a dirty move from Seahawks safety Johnathan Abrams during Saturday's Wild Card game against San Francisco. Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had already been blown dead. The play caused a scrum ...
NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal
Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
