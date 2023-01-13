ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers

Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
The Spun

NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane.  The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight.  After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Announcement

O.J. Simpson played for two different NFL teams during his professional career - and both of them are seen as Super Bowl contenders - but he's riding with one this postseason. The former Bills and 49ers star is going with Buffalo in the playoffs. Simpson, who was accused but ultimately acquitted in ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

NFL World Shocked By Lamar Jackson's Decision

Is Lamar Jackson separating himself from the Baltimore Ravens' organization? According to multiple reports, Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati for tonight's playoff game.  That's a pretty bad sign about his future with the franchise, all things considered.  Jackson and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake

Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday.  The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday.  The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday

New York is leading Minnesota, 14-7, early in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. But the Giants appear to have benefited from a pretty bad missed penalty call on their most-recent touchdown score.  New York got away with a pretty blatant false start on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal

Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy