Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro took the oath of office Tuesday to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, placing his hand on a stack of three Jewish Bibles at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony outside the state Capitol to cap his blowout win in November’s election. Shapiro,...
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received, even though there’s no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems. And that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them. Former President Donald Trump has promoted a false narrative since losing the 2020 election that fluctuating results caused by late-arriving mail-in ballots are a sign of fraud. In Ohio, Republican lawmakers say that even if Trump’s claims aren’t true, the skepticism those claims have caused among conservatives about the accuracy of election results justifies imposing new limits.
Shapiro takes oath of office as Pennsylvania’s new governor
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting near Kenosha
PARIS, Wis. — Authorities say a suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident began when a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved. They say the vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually was found in a nearby field. State troopers and deputies approached the individual and ordered the suspect to drop a gun. Officers then shot the suspect.
Evers: Legislature should seek vote on abortion, not welfare
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers are calling on Republicans to ask voters whether the state should ban abortions rather than seek their views on welfare eligibility. The move Tuesday comes hours before the Republican-controlled state Senate was scheduled to vote on an advisory referendum on welfare eligibility. The referendum would be nonbinding, meaning it wouldn’t change the law, but Republican supporters say they want to put it on the ballot to get feedback from the public. Evers and Democrats say the Legislature should be focused on restoring abortion rights, which they predict would have broad support, citing polling data showing a majority of the state’s residents support for legal abortions.
