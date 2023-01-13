ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Darlington, Georgetown County schools among recipients of DHEC award

By Caleb McCusker
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in a news release Friday afternoon it has rewarded 20 schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’.

One of the $1,000 winners included Darlington Middle School of Darlington County, according to the release. Two of the $2,500 winners are from Georgetown County in Waccamaw High School and Coastal Montessori Charter School.

The awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education and action in South Carolina schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.

10 schools were rewarded $2,500, four schools received $2,000 and six schools won $1,000, according to the news release.

This year’s projects include gardens, habitat restoration projects, litter prevention, citizen science, waste management and alternate energy sources.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

