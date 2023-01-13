Read full article on original website
New Miss Gainesville, Miss Gainesville’s Outstanding Teen, and Miss Florida Gator’s Outstanding Teen selected
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday evening, Alexandra de Roos (19) was chosen as the new Miss Gainesville. Held at Lincoln Middle School, the Miss Gainesville Scholarship Competition featured 16 candidates from around our state. Moments after being selected, Ms. de Roos shared her excitement about winning the Miss Gainesville...
Letter: Fair Chance Hiring ordinance may be ripe for a court challenge
Recently the City of Gainesville passed an ordinance that prohibits employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal background before extending a job offer. The major change appears to be doing the criminal background check last instead of first. I have no problem with giving a second chance to someone...
Arbor Day Celebration Event at Jonesville Park
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Arboriculture Program invites the public to celebrate trees at an Arbor Day Event at Jonesville Park (14100 N.W. 32nd Avenue, Gainesville), on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. Participants learn more about Alachua County’s tree planting and preservation programs and how...
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
GPD investigating drive-by shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1900 SE 4th Street. A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at several juveniles near the Boys and Girls Club just after 4 p.m. One teenager was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information about the suspect at this time.
Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
Convicted felon arrested after former K-9 handlers find him hiding under a vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jeremiah Hosea Brown, Sr., 41, was arrested last night and charged with fleeing, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license after two former K-9 handlers found him hiding under a vehicle. At about 6:15 p.m. last night, a Gainesville Police Department officer attempted a traffic...
Man arrested for breaking into cars to sleep in them
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alexander Philip Sikorski, 29, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary and attempted burglary after allegedly trying to sleep in cars in a parking garage attached to an apartment building. A witness told a Gainesville Police Department officer that he was walking to his...
Pair arrested for selling drugs and possessing a short-barreled shotgun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brennan Lenzies Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Lynn Stenstrom, 30, were arrested late last night and charged with drug possession with intent to sell and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. A Gainesville Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Marshall-Darnall at about...
