Greenville, NC

MrBeast on mission to find best restaurant in Vegas, collabs with another viral TikToker

By Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A recent viral TikToker by the name of Keith Lee could possibly be doing a collaboration with MrBeast, and people are ecstatic.

Username keith_lee125 became famous by doing taste tests and rating certain foods. MrBeast had asked Lee to review his chocolate brand, where Keith replied with a video saying he would if they could take a struggling restaurant to a successful restaurant in Vegas.

In this video , MrBeast commented and said:

So now, it appears they are both on a mission to find the best restaurant in Vegas. Whichever restaurant wins, the owner and two employees will be flown out to meet MrBeast as well as Keith’s family.

Stay tuned to see what both of them deem as the best restaurant in Vegas.

Note: We're going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country.

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

