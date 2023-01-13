Read full article on original website
John Calipari Catching Heat for Putting Hands on Holly Rowe During Interview
Kentucky's long, strange trip of a 2023 season continues.
Tomekia Reed meets Emmit Smith, shouts out Deion Sanders
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed bumped into Emmitt Smith and took a photo op. The post Tomekia Reed meets Emmit Smith, shouts out Deion Sanders appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Uncomfortable John Calipari, Reporter Video
On Saturday afternoon a truly uncomfortable scene unfolded during a basketball game between Kentucky and Tennessee. Just after the whistle blew for halftime, Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe. During their conversation, Calipari placed both of his hands on Rowe's shoulders, ...
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Opportunity at Clemson 'simply too good' for Riley to pass up
It's official. Clemson officially has its new offensive coordinator, as the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee met late Friday afternoon and approved the contract of Garrett Riley as (...)
Look: John Calipari Under Fire After Awkward Interaction With ESPN Reporter
People are looking at Kentucky's John Calipari with a bit of a side-eye for his actions during a sideline interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe. After being asked what he told his players during a first half timeout, Calipari interrupted Rowe by grabbing both of her shoulders and attempting to explain ...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win
Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case. The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
saturdaytradition.com
Braylon Edwards open to potentially hiring Urban Meyer should Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan
Braylon Edwards made an interesting statement recently. The former Michigan WR talked about who he would like the Wolverines to hire if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. College football fans all know that Michigan and Ohio State do not like each other. However, Edwards would not be opposed to hiring former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
Scouting Ian Jackson and his fit at North Carolina
Ian Jackson, No. 2 in the Top247 for the national class of 2024, just announced his commitment to North Carolina. Hubert Davis was on hand to watch Jackson play on Sunday night at the HoopHall Classic and got the good news he was looking for less than 24 hours later.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Late Kick: USC is making moves in the transfer portal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on USC seemingly locking in another top 5 transfer portal class for the 2023 season.
Former Ohio State Player's Mom Is Furious With FOX Analyst
The mother of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star turned NFL defensive back is furious with a FOX analyst. Annie Apple, the mother of the NFL defensive back, Eli Apple, is not happy with Emmanuel Acho. The mother of the ex-Buckeyes star is going viral on social media this afternoon. "Trolling a ...
Fox 19
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals owner Mike Brown discussed Joe Burrow with sportscaster Dan Hoard in an interview that aired on 700WLW before the game Sunday night, one day after Burrow said he wants to stay in Cincinnati for the duration of his career. Brown agreed Burrow is one of the...
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks Following Tennessee Victory
Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke to the media following his Wildcats' improbable 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The win snapped a two-game losing streak against UT and a two-game skid for the Cats in the 2022-23 regular season. The win ...
Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return
It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
Did Illini make 'addition by subtraction'?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's comment that Skyy Clark's departure was "addition by subtraction" for Illinois basketball.
Jay Bilas Doesn’t Believe John Calipari Will Leave Kentucky for Texas
The Wildcats are 11–6 on the season, while the Longhorns are in the market for a new coach.
247Sports
