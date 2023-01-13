ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win

Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case.  The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Scouting Ian Jackson and his fit at North Carolina

Ian Jackson, No. 2 in the Top247 for the national class of 2024, just announced his commitment to North Carolina. Hubert Davis was on hand to watch Jackson play on Sunday night at the HoopHall Classic and got the good news he was looking for less than 24 hours later.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player's Mom Is Furious With FOX Analyst

The mother of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star turned NFL defensive back is furious with a FOX analyst. Annie Apple, the mother of the NFL defensive back, Eli Apple, is not happy with Emmanuel Acho. The mother of the ex-Buckeyes star is going viral on social media this afternoon. "Trolling a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return

It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy