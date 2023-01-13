Read full article on original website
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
wtoc.com
UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Just hours after celebrating a back-to-back championship win, UGA Lineman Devin Willock was killed in a car crash. “With it being the parade yesterday, everyone is on a high. It just shows you how precious life can be and it can just change in a second,” said Antonio Raimondo, a UGA student.
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
dawgnation.com
Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
wtoc.com
Milk, egg prices discussed during Georgia Dairy Conference in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Georgia Dairy Conference is underway this week at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront. It’s meant to help farmers in the dairy industry to get up to speed on the latest tech and learn new techniques from other farmers. A big topic now, however, is...
FOX Carolina
‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash
ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss. UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning. USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs football player, staff member killed in car crash; two more injured
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police said two people killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. The University of Georgia athletics department confirmed the victims are a Georgia Bulldogs football player and staffer. Police said 20-year-old Devin Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that crashed on Barnett...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent is retiring. According to the school system, Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. Levett was hired as the chief of academic affairs in 2013 and was sworn in as superintendent in 2017. A news...
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where:’ Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the explosion.
wtoc.com
First seminar held to discuss welcoming families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area leaders hosted a seminar Tuesday on how to welcome new neighbors from South Korea. The expected influx comes as Korean automaker Hyundai continues building its electric vehicle site in Bryan County. The seminar’s host said welcoming people from overseas for Hyundai’s Metaplant will require an...
wtoc.com
Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms
Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
wtoc.com
Savannah Technical College to offer fast track manufacturing course
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College is hosting a fast track manufacturing course. Those who complete the six week course will be eligible to interview with a local manufacturer for job opportunities. You can utilize YMCA childcare included with the course. Organizers say this course is meant to give...
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
wtoc.com
Community leaders, organizations hold seminars to welcome families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With construction now underway at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, hundreds of families from South Korea are moving into our community. Local leaders want the community to be ready. The Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church awarded grant to preserve historic Black churches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic Black church in our area is getting national attention and a big paycheck. $4 million will be spread among 35 historic churches across the nation. First Bryan Baptist Church is one of them. First Bryan Baptist Church is in the heart of Yamacraw Village...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
wtoc.com
Open casting call for new movie ‘Origin’ and T.V. show ‘Fear The Walking Dead’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two project are set to shoot in Savannah and they are looking for extras. According to Bill Marinella Casting, they’re looking for people to be in the background of a feature film called “Origin” and the T.V. series “Fear The Walking Dead.”
