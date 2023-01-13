ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Just hours after celebrating a back-to-back championship win, UGA Lineman Devin Willock was killed in a car crash. “With it being the parade yesterday, everyone is on a high. It just shows you how precious life can be and it can just change in a second,” said Antonio Raimondo, a UGA student.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
ATHENS, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent is retiring. According to the school system, Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. Levett was hired as the chief of academic affairs in 2013 and was sworn in as superintendent in 2017. A news...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
SAVANNAH, GA
AL.com

Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms

Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah Technical College to offer fast track manufacturing course

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College is hosting a fast track manufacturing course. Those who complete the six week course will be eligible to interview with a local manufacturer for job opportunities. You can utilize YMCA childcare included with the course. Organizers say this course is meant to give...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
SAVANNAH, GA

