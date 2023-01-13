ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompsontown, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Man died in York County crash: Coroner

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility

A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WBRE

Tractor-trailer crash closes ramp in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 has now reopened since the tractor-trailer crash. For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.
SELINSGROVE, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County Regional Police add mental health responder

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, the Mifflin County Regional Police Department (MCRPD) announced the addition of a civilian mental health co-responder. Starting this week, the specially trained co-responder will assist MCRPD officers on calls that involve people having mental health...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Truck crash closes ramp in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A rig rollover tied up traffic in part of Union County Tuesday morning. The crash closed the on-ramp to Route 147 north from Route 15 north near Winfield. The truck hauling meat crashed around 8:30 a.m. The wreck was cleared, and the road reopened around...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

72-year-old woman killed in York County fire identified

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened on the 400 block of Loudon Street near Monticello Court at around 8:43 p.m. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Construction of Union Summit apartments in Dauphin Co. will soon be completed

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Union Summit apartments inside the Susquehanna Union Green community neighborhood are now accepting waitlist applications as they near the end of construction. The Susquehanna Union Green is a pedestrian-oriented town center-style neighborhood, which was developed by Vartan Group Inc. Construction on the Susquehanna...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County

Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Water main project impacting Duncannon parking, traffic

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main replacement project that began on Monday, Jan. 16, will impact traffic and parking in Duncannon, Perry County. The borough claims the project will take 12 weeks. “No Parking” signs will be posted while the project is ongoing. Stay up to...
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27.com

Man found dead after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair stole over a thousand gallons of diesel fuel from PA gas station

Harrisburg, Pa. — Two individuals have been accused of stealing 1,023 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the thieves made off with over $5,000 worth of fuel. The incident occurred on December 30th at the Exit 77 Travel Plaza in West Hanover Township, and was reported to police immediately. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are actively searching for the suspects. They were last seen leaving the scene in a blue truck equipped with a flatbed. The truck has a white Seagal image on the passenger side door.
HARRISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Injuries in two Lock Haven Friday traffic mishaps

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Lock Haven on Friday. Their identities were not released in the city police reports. The first occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bellefonte Avenue and N. Fairview Street. Police said the mishap took place as one of the vehicles was turning from Fairview Street onto the avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers transported to the hospital.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

READ: Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration speech

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on Tuesday. At 49, Shapiro is the commonwealth’s youngest Governor since 2001 and broke an election record becoming the first gubernatorial candidate to receive three million votes. Shapiro’s full speech can be read below...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy