Man died in York County crash: Coroner
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
abc27.com
Water line repair to take place in Harrisburg, lane restrictions to occur
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic will be restricted to a single lane on Wednesday, so a contractor can make water line repairs between Herr Street and Arsenal Boulevard in Harrisburg. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27...
Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility
A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
Tractor-trailer crash closes ramp in Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 has now reopened since the tractor-trailer crash. For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.
abc27.com
Mifflin County Regional Police add mental health responder
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, the Mifflin County Regional Police Department (MCRPD) announced the addition of a civilian mental health co-responder. Starting this week, the specially trained co-responder will assist MCRPD officers on calls that involve people having mental health...
Truck crash closes ramp in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A rig rollover tied up traffic in part of Union County Tuesday morning. The crash closed the on-ramp to Route 147 north from Route 15 north near Winfield. The truck hauling meat crashed around 8:30 a.m. The wreck was cleared, and the road reopened around...
DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of […]
abc27.com
72-year-old woman killed in York County fire identified
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
abc27.com
Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened on the 400 block of Loudon Street near Monticello Court at around 8:43 p.m. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident.
abc27.com
Construction of Union Summit apartments in Dauphin Co. will soon be completed
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Union Summit apartments inside the Susquehanna Union Green community neighborhood are now accepting waitlist applications as they near the end of construction. The Susquehanna Union Green is a pedestrian-oriented town center-style neighborhood, which was developed by Vartan Group Inc. Construction on the Susquehanna...
WGAL
Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
WNEP-TV 16
State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date. Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April. Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.
abc27.com
Water main project impacting Duncannon parking, traffic
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main replacement project that began on Monday, Jan. 16, will impact traffic and parking in Duncannon, Perry County. The borough claims the project will take 12 weeks. “No Parking” signs will be posted while the project is ongoing. Stay up to...
abc27.com
Man found dead after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
All lanes shut down on I-83 NB in Dauphin County due to crash
All lanes are closed after a crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46A: I-283 South TO I-76 Turnpike - Airport/Lancaster.
Pair stole over a thousand gallons of diesel fuel from PA gas station
Harrisburg, Pa. — Two individuals have been accused of stealing 1,023 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the thieves made off with over $5,000 worth of fuel. The incident occurred on December 30th at the Exit 77 Travel Plaza in West Hanover Township, and was reported to police immediately. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are actively searching for the suspects. They were last seen leaving the scene in a blue truck equipped with a flatbed. The truck has a white Seagal image on the passenger side door.
therecord-online.com
Injuries in two Lock Haven Friday traffic mishaps
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Lock Haven on Friday. Their identities were not released in the city police reports. The first occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bellefonte Avenue and N. Fairview Street. Police said the mishap took place as one of the vehicles was turning from Fairview Street onto the avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers transported to the hospital.
abc27.com
READ: Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration speech
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on Tuesday. At 49, Shapiro is the commonwealth’s youngest Governor since 2001 and broke an election record becoming the first gubernatorial candidate to receive three million votes. Shapiro’s full speech can be read below...
Deadly pedestrian incident in Franklin County closes roads, now open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17: The victim has been identified by the Chambersburg Police Department as Bernandino Lopez-Chum. According to police, Lopez-Chum was crossing the street mid-block when he was struck. The driver has not been charged at this time, and the Chambersburg Accident Reconstruction Team's investigation...
