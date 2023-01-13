ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Elderly Bourne Man Gets House Arrest for Fire Injuring Firefighters

BROCKTON — A Bourne octogenarian and former longtime firefighter will spend four years under house arrest, after pleading guilty to setting a three-alarm fire in Hanson that left two firefighters injured. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 81-year-old Alfred Russo admitted Friday to one count of burning a...
HANSON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

Rehoboth Teen Identified as Victim in Fatal Berkley Rollover Crash

BERKLEY (WBSM) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy was killed in the rollover crash that occurred in Berkley early this morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday evening. Dylan Quinn died as a result of injuries suffered in that crash, the D.A.’s Office said. The crash occurred...
BERKLEY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver crashes into Providence home

A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

