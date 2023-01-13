Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Related
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
Police release mugshots of Brian Walshe after federal agents raided his Lynn home in 2018
LYNN, Mass. — Authorities on Tuesday released a pair of booking photos of Brian Walshe that were taken at the Lynn Police Department after federal agents raided his home back in May 2018. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, was arrested and charged in a...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
Bristol County Probate and Family Court Offers Expanded Online Services
One of the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the day-to-day operations of government is highlighting the need for public institutions to make those operations more digital friendly. The Bristol County Probate and Family Court – which handles all matters of family law cases such as divorces, child support, child...
What to Do With Gift Cards to These Sold Fairhaven Restaurants
At the end of last summer, two beloved Fairhaven restaurants permanently closed. Elisabeth’s and Margaret’s – alongside ice cream stand Brady’s Ice Box – were then sold by the Buker family to Cullen North Walker Street, LLC just before the end of 2022. As with...
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
Elderly Bourne Man Gets House Arrest for Fire Injuring Firefighters
BROCKTON — A Bourne octogenarian and former longtime firefighter will spend four years under house arrest, after pleading guilty to setting a three-alarm fire in Hanson that left two firefighters injured. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 81-year-old Alfred Russo admitted Friday to one count of burning a...
BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department investigating shooting after property damage dicovered
Fall River Police are investigating a weekend shooting after property damage was discovered. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Baker Street after a resident discovered damage to their vehicle. It appeared as though the vehicle had been struck by a projectile.
Woodstock Inn Brewery Offers Taste of Fall River 200 Miles Away
Nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Woodstock Inn Brewery has a taste of Fall River on its menu, but how did it get there?. We know our food here on the SouthCoast is pretty awesome — so awesome, in fact, that a restaurant just about 200 miles away wants in on it.
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
Rehoboth teen dies following Berkley crash
A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who attended Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School died Sunday morning following a single-car crash.
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
Rehoboth Teen Identified as Victim in Fatal Berkley Rollover Crash
BERKLEY (WBSM) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy was killed in the rollover crash that occurred in Berkley early this morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday evening. Dylan Quinn died as a result of injuries suffered in that crash, the D.A.’s Office said. The crash occurred...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass
On January 11, 2023, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Parello, 38, of Newport, Rhode Island with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass. According to an interim report of the Statewide Grand Jury, the alleged acts occurred in...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
Boston man pleaded guilty to stealing identities for PUA benefits
A Boston man was sentenced for using others’ identities to obtain around $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
Turnto10.com
Driver crashes into Providence home
A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0