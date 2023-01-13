ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: The fight for Christopher Dunn’s innocence

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Christopher Dunn has spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1990 murder in St. Louis. Yet in recent years the key witnesses from his trial have recanted, bolstering his claims for innocence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette

The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
OLIVETTE, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Field trip to the Gateway Arch helps Meramec fourth graders discover Lewis and Clark

Fourth grade students from Meramec Elementary in St. Louis are learning about Lewis and Clark this month — and the Gateway Arch is a big part of their lessons. In 2018, Gateway Arch National Park renovated its entryway and museum. The exhibits contain more information and are much more interactive than they used to be, said park ranger Pam Sanfillippo, chief of museum services and interpretation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO

