Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Report: Trey Mancini, Cubs Agree to 2-Year Deal

Report: Trey Mancini, Cubs agree to 2-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the...
Cubs Have ‘Had Dialogue' With Happ, Hoerner Agents on Extensions

Happ, Hoerner extension 'dialogues' have begun originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer wouldn’t go into too many details, he did confirm during this weekend’s Cubs Convention that the team has “started the process” on possible extension talks with outfielder Ian Happ and infielder Nico Hoerner.
Cubs Claim Pitcher Julian Merryweather Off Waivers From Blue Jays

Cubs claim pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move on Tuesday, claiming right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather off of waivers and designating right-handed pitcher Manny Rodríguez for assignment. The moves keep the team’s 40-man roster at its maximum...
Bears Intend to Close on Arlington Park, Possible New Stadium Site

Bears intend to close on Arlington Park this quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears still intend to close on their deal to purchase Arlington Park this quarter, and they reiterated that they have no plans to explore other stadium deals. That includes renovations at Soldier Field, no matter how many flashy renderings the city publishes.
Eight Remaining Fourth Outfielder Options for the White Sox

Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Bears' New President Kevin Warren Reveals His Thoughts on Arlington Park Stadium

Bears' new president Kevin Warren reveals his thoughts on Arlington Park stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBC Sports Chicago's "Football Night in Chicago" will stream live beginning at 6 p.m. on NBC Chicago News, our 24-hour live channel, on Peacock, Samsung TV Plus and Roku. Details on how to watch below.
