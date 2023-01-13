Tory Lanez Mugshot Stirs Up Social Media After People Say Alfonso Ribeiro Is His Doppleganger

Nope, not at all. If someone think they look alike that explains why a lot of innocent people might be in jail because the police think they look like somebody that they don't look like, lol. Just kidding CPD, no I'm not.😛
the question should be how do you charge someone when there is no gunshot residue on his hands clothes or any part of his body. but you excuse the person who was actually found with evidence of gunshot residue get away with it by pleading the fifth? this case should really be looked at.
ABSOLUTELY NOT!!!When will you realize that ALL black men do NOT look alike.. Actually, all black people do NOT look alike.. There's so many different complexions of us. It's more like 50 shades of black! 😁
Related
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Beyoncé's mom promised Ty Hunter 20 years ago that she would get him out of his retail job. Now he's styling the biggest stars in Hollywood.
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Famed Rapper Dies
[LISTEN] Audio Leaked Of Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Nicole
Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’
Black Enterprise
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 182