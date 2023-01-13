ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez Mugshot Stirs Up Social Media After People Say Alfonso Ribeiro Is His Doppleganger

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
 4 days ago
Comments / 182

Ruby Brown
4d ago

Nope, not at all. If someone think they look alike that explains why a lot of innocent people might be in jail because the police think they look like somebody that they don't look like, lol. Just kidding CPD, no I'm not.😛

Tanya Jones
3d ago

the question should be how do you charge someone when there is no gunshot residue on his hands clothes or any part of his body. but you excuse the person who was actually found with evidence of gunshot residue get away with it by pleading the fifth? this case should really be looked at.

GeorgiaPeach 912
3d ago

ABSOLUTELY NOT!!!When will you realize that ALL black men do NOT look alike.. Actually, all black people do NOT look alike.. There's so many different complexions of us. It's more like 50 shades of black! 😁

Related
TheDailyBeast

Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness

The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
People

Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
RadarOnline

Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
thesource.com

[LISTEN] Audio Leaked Of Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Nicole

A leaked phone call between incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Nicole on the night that the “W.A.P.” co-star was shot in her foot following a party at the home of Kylie Jenner. Lanez talks about what he could remember about the...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

