ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Club Madeirense S.S. Sacramento of New Bedford installs officers for 2023

“The officers and board of directors for the Club Madeirense S.S. Sacramento of New Bedford were installed at the annual club banquet on Saturday, January 14 at White’s in Westport, MA. • Officers for the coming year are Timothy Rodriques, President. • Carlos Nunes, 1st Vice-President; James M. Vieira,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
GoLocalProv

Police Investigating Break-In at Providence Place Mall

Providence Police responded to a report of a break-in at Providence Place Mall overnight. It marks the latest news for the mall following Talbots’ announcement over the weekend of its impending departure from the location. About Incident. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend

Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver facing charges after crashing into utility pole in Fall River

(WJAR) — An East Providence man is facing charges after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole in Fall River on Sunday, according to the Fall River Police Department. The department says the 52-year-old man was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck erratically on Wilson Road on Sunday night when the crash occurred.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 they...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy