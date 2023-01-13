ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Susquehanna Valley marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Events marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day were held across the Susquehanna Valley on Monday. Volunteers gathered at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life in Harrisburg to participate in the day of service. They did activities that included making blankets for people in need. Participants said they hope to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fire contained in Bishop McDevitt cafeteria kitchen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen. According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday. Firefighters found smoke coming from...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Man died in York County crash: Coroner

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Local officials, organizations, unhoused residents voice opposition to Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge encampment eviction

Harry Leibfried has worked to keep his living area clean while he has lived under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge. But it hasn’t been easy, and he doesn’t dispute the fact that not everyone keeps their space as tidy as he does. However, there are blighted areas across the city, he argued, not just where he lives. So, when he found out that the city would soon evict him, and everyone else living under the bridge, he was shocked.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Awards ceremony held at Pa. State Museum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members were honored on Sunday for their service to others. The Writers Workshop strives to create a better community through writing, reading spoken word, and education. On Sunday, they held an awards ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Museum to honor those who act in...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened on the 400 block of Loudon Street near Monticello Court at around 8:43 p.m. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher Finally Freed!

By Ken Hissner: On my most recent visit to the Veteran’s Administration in Coatesville, PA, I was told by retail store employee Jimmy Clark, Jr. about a former boxer now living there at the VA who was Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher. He was released from prison after 28 years.
COATESVILLE, PA
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fifth person has been arrested in relation to a Sept. 25, 2022, shooting incident on Woodlawn Street that injured four people, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Harrisburg Police said that on Jan. 17, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez was […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Tractor-trailer crash closes ramp in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 has now reopened since the tractor-trailer crash. For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.
SELINSGROVE, PA

