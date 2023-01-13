Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa are ‘Pa. all day’ as they rock the stage at Gov. Shapiro inaugural concert
The concert celebrating the inauguration of Pennsylvania’s new governor Josh Shapiro, like the rest of the festivities held on the evening of Jan. 17 at Rock Lititz, attempted to showcase the best of Pennsylvania. For example: the food being served included, among many other options, Pennsylvania regional specialties like...
theburgnews.com
Party Plans: Dance club, speakeasy to open in former downtown Harrisburg bar
A new place to dance, drink and party is headed to downtown Harrisburg. The former Susquehanna Ale House on N. 2nd Street will soon become “Nocturnal,” a dance club with upstairs speakeasy-themed rooms. Harrisburg restaurateur Justin Browning said that he purchased the building with hopes of revitalizing the...
pahomepage.com
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin …. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. Hazleton Area High School band performs at Shapiro …. Hazleton Area High School band performs...
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Events marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day were held across the Susquehanna Valley on Monday. Volunteers gathered at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life in Harrisburg to participate in the day of service. They did activities that included making blankets for people in need. Participants said they hope to...
abc27.com
Fire contained in Bishop McDevitt cafeteria kitchen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen. According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday. Firefighters found smoke coming from...
echo-pilot.com
The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.
In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
Man died in York County crash: Coroner
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
Cleanup held at Harrisburg homeless encampment as concerns mount over city's eviction order
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Martin Luther King’s Day of Service, a group of volunteers spent Monday morning cleaning up the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. “We’re trying to help clean up to try to change the mayor’s mind," said volunteer Magnolia Douglas. The Belong...
theburgnews.com
Local officials, organizations, unhoused residents voice opposition to Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge encampment eviction
Harry Leibfried has worked to keep his living area clean while he has lived under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge. But it hasn’t been easy, and he doesn’t dispute the fact that not everyone keeps their space as tidy as he does. However, there are blighted areas across the city, he argued, not just where he lives. So, when he found out that the city would soon evict him, and everyone else living under the bridge, he was shocked.
abc27.com
Awards ceremony held at Pa. State Museum
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members were honored on Sunday for their service to others. The Writers Workshop strives to create a better community through writing, reading spoken word, and education. On Sunday, they held an awards ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Museum to honor those who act in...
Harrisburg freshman wide receiver Elias Coke garners second college offer
After an impressive performance in a state championship loss, Harrisburg freshman wide receiver Elias Coke was bound to get noticed. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout announced on Twitter that he had received his second college scholarship offer,...
abc27.com
Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened on the 400 block of Loudon Street near Monticello Court at around 8:43 p.m. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident.
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher Finally Freed!
By Ken Hissner: On my most recent visit to the Veteran’s Administration in Coatesville, PA, I was told by retail store employee Jimmy Clark, Jr. about a former boxer now living there at the VA who was Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher. He was released from prison after 28 years.
Pennsylvania state lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
“Name another job, where you get convicted of a crime and can remain in that job for years? So why should elected leaders be treated any differently?”. A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office.
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fifth person has been arrested in relation to a Sept. 25, 2022, shooting incident on Woodlawn Street that injured four people, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Harrisburg Police said that on Jan. 17, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez was […]
Tractor-trailer crash closes ramp in Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 has now reopened since the tractor-trailer crash. For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.
Comments / 0