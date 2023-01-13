ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

In reversal, BESE votes to take new look at early learning standards

In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the revised guidelines, including on Dec....
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Laris Insurance presents Women of Lafourche: Lockport Recreation Director says growing opportunities for children, adults to stay active is a passion project

Lockport has a gorgeous recreation facility that’s benefitting people up and down Lafourche Parish. The Director of that facility and the town’s Recreation Department said it’s her goal and mission to continue to grow the opportunities for kids and adults in our area to get out, stay active and have fun.
LOCKPORT, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem

I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Even-handed Gov. John Bel Edwards will be difficult to replace

With the exception of top-level offices like president and governor, I’m generally opposed to term limits, an experiment that’s failed over and over again. Term-limited politicians are replaced by equally partisan and biased politicians instead of by non-political people who go on to change and improve things, the way term limits proponents had promised.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Senior activity center could open in Madisonville by early April

Officials with the town of Madisonville and the Council on Aging St. Tammany have talked for nearly three years about the possibility of opening a senior activity center there. After setbacks brought by the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it looks like the long-discussed project will finally happen. The Madisonville...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract

The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
MANDEVILLE, LA
KSLA

ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
an17.com

City Court of Hammond announces warrant amnesty program

Judge C. Britain Sledge, III announced today that the City Court of Hammond will hold a Warrant Amnesty Program for persons with outstanding warrants. Beginning January 17 through February 28, 2023, the Court will hold a forgiveness program for individuals with outstanding warrants. During this period, the Court will allow defendants with outstanding warrants to pay their charges without fear of arrest. If you appear in person during the amnesty period on a charge, YOU WILL NOT BE ARRESTED. The City Court of Hammond is located at 303 East Thomas Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70401.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy

The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23

Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
NEW ZION, LA
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy