NOLA.com
In reversal, BESE votes to take new look at early learning standards
In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the revised guidelines, including on Dec....
lafourchegazette.com
Laris Insurance presents Women of Lafourche: Lockport Recreation Director says growing opportunities for children, adults to stay active is a passion project
Lockport has a gorgeous recreation facility that’s benefitting people up and down Lafourche Parish. The Director of that facility and the town’s Recreation Department said it’s her goal and mission to continue to grow the opportunities for kids and adults in our area to get out, stay active and have fun.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem
I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
NOLA.com
Letters: Even-handed Gov. John Bel Edwards will be difficult to replace
With the exception of top-level offices like president and governor, I’m generally opposed to term limits, an experiment that’s failed over and over again. Term-limited politicians are replaced by equally partisan and biased politicians instead of by non-political people who go on to change and improve things, the way term limits proponents had promised.
NOLA.com
Divorce filing appears to accuse Mayor LaToya Cantrell of affair with security officer
Months after a police officer on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team was removed from his post amid an investigation into his pay, a recent legal filing appears to accuse him and the mayor of having an “ongoing sexual relationship.”. New Orleans Police Department Officer Jeffrey Vappie allegedly admitted to...
NOLA.com
Senior activity center could open in Madisonville by early April
Officials with the town of Madisonville and the Council on Aging St. Tammany have talked for nearly three years about the possibility of opening a senior activity center there. After setbacks brought by the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it looks like the long-discussed project will finally happen. The Madisonville...
NOLA.com
Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract
The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
louisianaradionetwork.com
A bill to require “In God We Trust” in every Louisiana classroom among legislation filed for upcoming session
Among the bills filed for the upcoming legislative session in April is one requiring every public school classroom and even postsecondary institutions, to display the national motto “In God We Trust.” Haughton Representative Dodie Horton authored the bill. “I believe that to have it in every classroom, where...
NOLA.com
MLK Day in New Orleans features marches and events to honor King, stem violence
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New Orleans, many of the sights were familiar to years' past: statues memorialized with wreaths, a people’s march, live music from brass bands, volunteer pop-ups and an hour-plus service at New Zion Baptist Church that culminated in a weighty rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”
KSLA
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
an17.com
City Court of Hammond announces warrant amnesty program
Judge C. Britain Sledge, III announced today that the City Court of Hammond will hold a Warrant Amnesty Program for persons with outstanding warrants. Beginning January 17 through February 28, 2023, the Court will hold a forgiveness program for individuals with outstanding warrants. During this period, the Court will allow defendants with outstanding warrants to pay their charges without fear of arrest. If you appear in person during the amnesty period on a charge, YOU WILL NOT BE ARRESTED. The City Court of Hammond is located at 303 East Thomas Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70401.
NOLA.com
With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy
The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
bigeasymagazine.com
Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23
Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
NOLA.com
Questions raised after Ascension Parish major drainage pumps catch fire
Dubbed the "crown jewel" of Ascension Parish's drainage system, the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station was completely shut for a little more than eight hours on a rainy day in late December, allowing waters to rise for a time but not flood any structures, a preliminary analysis has found. Three...
New Orleans nurse ‘retires’ to teach new nurses after 52 years
She still takes the temperature, still believes in the blood pressure, and knows nurses are the prescription for whatever ails you. She's Acquelyn Donsereaux, or "Nurse Ackie," who is retiring after 52 years as a New Orleans nurse.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff: Body of missing Mandeville boater located
The sheriff's office turned over Coile's body over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to find the official cause of death.
fox8live.com
Telly Hankton cousin named as ‘person of interest’ in December Central City homicide case
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second cousin of notorious former Central City drug kingpin Telly Hankton is being sought by New Orleans police as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a December homicide. The NOPD said Tuesday (Jan. 17) it is seeking 30-year-old Monique Hankton, in...
NOLA.com
Accused of murder, he flipped off the judge, cursed out deputies. He's now in more trouble.
A man accused of murder flipped off an Ascension Parish judge, repeatedly talked over him, cursed out deputies and had to be handcuffed — and his antics got him an extra year in state prison for contempt of court while he awaits trial. Jordan Mader, 27, of Bossier City,...
