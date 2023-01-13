Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or should go to private institutions. Freshman Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, is among a group that will be introducing a new way to accomplish this, through an education savings account that he said is not like previous attempts to further the idea of...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
eastidahonews.com
Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Linda Martin grew up with death. As a child, she would see friends at church one week and then never again, she said. When the community’s elders gathered at someone’s home, she assumed the worst: another loss. Martin, who now lives in Oregon,...
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Costs For Routine Procedures At Idaho Hospitals Might Shock You
People can complain all they want about what their health coverage actually pays for and what it doesn't, but in the long run, the peace of mind that having coverage brings a person can be very beneficial to one's health. I'm acquainted with people in Idaho who view hospitals as the enemy based on bills they've received without ever comparing the average costs of routine services nationally.
United Against Hate event addresses hate crimes in Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, DOJ Community Relations Service and the FBI gathered in Caldwell today for a United Against Hate event at the college. Several hundred community members attended. "We wanted to bring the community together to have a conversation about...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Report aids ranchers in warding off pesky parasite as warming helps it thrive
A recently published report by the University of Wyoming Extension looks into methods to mitigate the impacts of horn flies on the cattle industry throughout the Cowboy State and Mountain West. Horn flies – an invasive species first discovered in the U.S. in the late 19th century – are among...
Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week
Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged in the deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis
Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
Post Register
Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
8th Grade Career Explorations curriculum now teaches Idaho students about apprenticeship
Idaho students will be able to take the updated 8th Grade Career Explorations course containing a brand-new apprenticeship lesson starting this spring.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Preventing human trafficking in Idaho
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month and a group of folks have gotten together to offer training on how to spot and prevent this crime from occurring. However, one of the biggest obstacles officials have is convincing Idahoans that human trafficking happens here, making it harder to...
focushillsboro.com
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Alaska State House works to elect speaker, get organized
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with statewide affairs reporter for Alaska Public Media Kavitha George about the priorities at the Alaska State House this year as House legislators work to get organized and elect a speaker. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
IRS, Idaho State Tax Commission to Begin Accepting and Processing 2022 Tax Returns on January 23
BOISE - The Idaho State Tax Commission will begin processing 2022 Idaho individual income tax returns on Monday, January 23, 2023, the same day that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins processing federal returns. This year, the IRS says it expects to receive more than 168 million individual tax returns.
boisestatepublicradio.org
New Mexico, Idaho among states with most acres burned by wildfires in 2022
New Mexico and Idaho were among the five states with the most acres burned by wildfires in 2022. With the devastating Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire being the largest wildfire in state history, it’s no surprise New Mexico claimed the second spot with 859,906 acres burned, behind only Alaska, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho ranked No. 5 with 436,733 acres.
Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea
Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Grazing privileges on Idaho sage grouse habitat are revoked
A judge vacated a decision that would have allowed domestic sheep to graze public land in southeastern Idaho. The initial 2021 decision authorized more than 16,000 sheep to graze on Bureau of Land Management Land near Twin Buttes, which is also a winter migration corridor for the sage grouse. Patrick...
Comments / 0