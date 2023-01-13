ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation

The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or should go to private institutions. Freshman Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, is among a group that will be introducing a new way to accomplish this, through an education savings account that he said is not like previous attempts to further the idea of...
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI

With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
eastidahonews.com

Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
95.7 KEZJ

Costs For Routine Procedures At Idaho Hospitals Might Shock You

People can complain all they want about what their health coverage actually pays for and what it doesn't, but in the long run, the peace of mind that having coverage brings a person can be very beneficial to one's health. I'm acquainted with people in Idaho who view hospitals as the enemy based on bills they've received without ever comparing the average costs of routine services nationally.
98.3 The Snake

Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis

Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
Post Register

Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Preventing human trafficking in Idaho

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month and a group of folks have gotten together to offer training on how to spot and prevent this crime from occurring. However, one of the biggest obstacles officials have is convincing Idahoans that human trafficking happens here, making it harder to...
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Alaska State House works to elect speaker, get organized

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with statewide affairs reporter for Alaska Public Media Kavitha George about the priorities at the Alaska State House this year as House legislators work to get organized and elect a speaker. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see...
ALASKA STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

New Mexico, Idaho among states with most acres burned by wildfires in 2022

New Mexico and Idaho were among the five states with the most acres burned by wildfires in 2022. With the devastating Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire being the largest wildfire in state history, it’s no surprise New Mexico claimed the second spot with 859,906 acres burned, behind only Alaska, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho ranked No. 5 with 436,733 acres.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Grazing privileges on Idaho sage grouse habitat are revoked

A judge vacated a decision that would have allowed domestic sheep to graze public land in southeastern Idaho. The initial 2021 decision authorized more than 16,000 sheep to graze on Bureau of Land Management Land near Twin Buttes, which is also a winter migration corridor for the sage grouse. Patrick...
