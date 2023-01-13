Read full article on original website
WMed gets largest federal grant in school history
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed) has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to enhance mental and behavioral health training for pediatric residents. The funding is part of the Primary Care...
City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
Busy street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood closing for a day
KALAMAZOO, MI – A section of Paterson Street is closing for a day. Paterson Street between Rose and Burdick streets in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood will close Thursday, Jan. 19, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The closure is for a water service renewal. Drivers will...
East Grand Rapids schools receives $1 million donation aimed at supporting student mental health
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation has received a $1 million anonymous donation to help bolster mental health support for students in the district, officials said Tuesday, Jan. 17. The gift is being used to establish a new Mental Health and Wellness Fund for...
"Grand Rapids in Crisis: Growing Divide Between Rich and Poor Threatens City's Future"
"The Rich-Poor Divide in Grand Rapids: A Growing Concern for Michigan's Future. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is often touted as one of the state's most prosperous cities, with a thriving downtown and a robust economy. However, beneath the surface, a growing divide between the rich and the poor threatens to undermine the city's progress.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Portage’s Amberly Elementary School next to receive new building following 2021 bond
PORTAGE, MI-- Portage Public Schools’ Amberly Elementary School is next on the list of elementary schools in the district to get a new building. Portage Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jhonny Edwards announced Amberly Elementary would be the next elementary school to be replaced at the Jan. 16 Portage Schools Board meeting. Central Elementary and Haverhill Elementary were previously announced as the first two elementary schools to receive new buildings.
Grand Rapids And The Homeless Problem
Grand Rapids, Michigan is home to a growing population of homeless individuals. Despite the city's thriving economy and reputation as a cultural hub, many residents are struggling to make ends meet.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
The Block: Open Letter To Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Welcoming New R&B Station
After moving back home from college, I managed to achieve another dream of mine as I was hired by Townsquare Media and received a job within my hometown media circle. This allowed me to work in the same building, alongside some of the radio talents that I looked up to while in middle and high school.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
Kalamazoo school board aims to ‘come together,’ regroup after turmoil before superintendent search
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Board of Education is looking to regroup and figure out how to work more collaboratively before starting the process to search for its next superintendent. After a tumultuous month in Kalamazoo Public Schools – marked by Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri’s abrupt resignation on Dec. 12 and...
ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Kalamazoo residents criticize school board for superintendent resignation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community members used Thursday’s school board meeting to criticize the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education for administrative upheavals in the past month. In response, board members pleaded for trust from the community, saying there were “good reasons” for the Dec. 12 resignation of superintendent Rita...
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
Stray bullet hits gas line, leads to evacuation of some residents in Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI—Some Kalamazoo residents had to be evacuated Sunday afternoon after a stray gunshot struck a nearby home’s natural gas line. Officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, to the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane after reports of gunfire, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.
Fox17
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
