Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

WMed gets largest federal grant in school history

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed) has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to enhance mental and behavioral health training for pediatric residents. The funding is part of the Primary Care...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Portage’s Amberly Elementary School next to receive new building following 2021 bond

PORTAGE, MI-- Portage Public Schools’ Amberly Elementary School is next on the list of elementary schools in the district to get a new building. Portage Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jhonny Edwards announced Amberly Elementary would be the next elementary school to be replaced at the Jan. 16 Portage Schools Board meeting. Central Elementary and Haverhill Elementary were previously announced as the first two elementary schools to receive new buildings.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
