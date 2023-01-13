Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB
The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Detroit Lions DB A.J. Parker finds a new home
Though the offseason is not “officially” upon us, teams around the league have already started making roster moves, including signing players to Reserve/Future contracts. Prior to the 2022 season, cornerback A.J. Parker was waived by the Detroit Lions, but he was eventually re-signed to the practice squad. Now, according to reports, Parker has found a new home.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Bless You Boys
Projecting the 2023 Detroit Tigers after the Gregory Soto trade
The 2022-2023 offseason isn’t over yet, but at this point it’s hard to believe the Detroit Tigers will make any more notable moves. There are still players available who could help this team, and it may be that new President Scott Harris simply doesn’t want to make any promises after a lukewarm response to his first offseason from the fanbase. No matter what they might do to tweak the position player options or the bullpen, at this point we’re not expecting anything too impactful. So let’s take a step back and look at the big picture one more time.
MLive.com
Former Michigan player with Jackson ties inks minor-league deal with Twins
Ryan LaMarre has signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins. The former Michigan player and Jackson native was part of a slate of non-roster invitees to the Twins Major League Spring Training camp.
Mets sign highly-regarded international prospect Daiverson Gutierrez
The Mets’ accumulation of young catching talent continued Sunday with Daiverson Gutierrez’s addition, highlighting the organization’s international signing class. Gutierrez, from Venezuela, received a $1.9 million signing bonus, according to sources. He is considered a power right-handed bat with a plus arm who is advanced the behind the plate. Gutierrez joins top prospect Francisco Alvarez and last year’s first-round draft pick, Kevin Parada, to give the organization a trifecta of highly-regarded young catchers. The Mets, with a signing pool of $5.284 million, also agreed to contracts with outfielders Anthony Baptist and shortstop Christopher Larez to give the organization three players from the top 50 in this class, as ranked by MLB pipeline. Gutierrez was No. 27 and Baptist and Larez ranked No. 29 and 43, respectively.
markerzone.com
SURPRISING NAME HITS THE WAIVER WIRE ON SUNDAY
A surprising name has landed on the waiver wire on Sunday afternoon. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and Dallas Stars forward Nick Caamano have been placed on waivers. Nedeljkovic, 27, hasn't had a great season so far, appearing in nine games for the Red...
Comments / 1